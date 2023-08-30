Meet the Aberdeenshire businesses celebrating Scotland Loves Local week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business Scotland business

Meet the Aberdeenshire businesses celebrating Scotland Loves Local week

Ice cream parlour owner explains how choosing local is the perfect topping for our communities.

By In Partnership with Scotland Loves Local
Cheryl Anderson of Shorty's Ice Cream Parlour in Ballater supports Scotland Loves Local
Cheryl Anderson opened Shorty's to share her loved ice lolly and ice cream treats.

As a little girl, Cheryl Anderson loved ice lolly and ice cream treats. It’s a love she now shares with locals and visitors alike at her ice cream parlour in rural Aberdeenshire.

Originally from Glasgow, she found herself in Ballater after her parents moved there for work while she was abroad travelling. She quickly felt a connection with the Royal Deeside village – so much so she decided to set up shop there instead of returning overseas.

Shorty’s opened in April 2017 and there’s been no looking back for Cheryl.

Close to the Royal family’s Balmoral estate, Shorty’s is one of the small independent businesses which makes the community such a special place in which to live and visit.

Shorty's Ice Cream Parlous
Shorty’s is a small independent businesses in the Ballater community.

Cheryl says: “There was nothing like this here, so I decided to open an ice cream parlour. I’ve always loved the idea of cold deserts.

“I remember when I was four years old I said to my mum ‘can I have an ice lolly?’ It was November and it was raining, but I thought ‘why have them in the shop if you can’t buy them?’

“There was a lot of speculation when we first started as to how successful we could be because it’s quieter in the winter. But we’re very versatile and do different things then. It’s been a great success – loved by a lot of people, I’m pleased to say.”

Part of that success is thanks to people who live in and around Ballater choosing local and getting behind businesses in their community (as well as from Scots enjoying staycations and days out).

The importance of both is being highlighted as part of the Scotland Loves Local Week, which runs until Sunday 3 September. It’s highlighting the critical need for everyone to think local first and show loyalty to businesses close to home.

“If we didn’t have local support we wouldn’t survive,” adds Cheryl, who employs 15 people during her peak summer season.

Celebrity support for Scotland Loves Local Week 2023

Cheryl shared her story with STV weatherman Sean Batty, who called into Shorty’s in his role as an ambassador for Scotland Loves Local.

Sean Batty with his dog Harris in Ballater supporting Scotland Loves Local
Sean Batty visited Ballater with his dog Harris to support the Scotland Loves Local campaign.

The presenter has been filming a series of promotional videos for the campaign, including those in places which are special to him – like Ballater, a place he has regularly visited.

Sean told us: “I just love it here. Speaking to businesses, we found out how community support is really vital. They wouldn’t survive if it were not for local people shopping locally.”

People across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, the Highlands and Islands are highlighting the huge difference that community support makes as part of Scotland Loves Local Week.

Part of the wider Scotland Loves Local campaign, initially established as the nation emerged from the first Covid-19 lockdown in summer 2020, it has evolved into a drive for longer-term good. It encourages people to make the places they live better by spending with the people and businesses around them.

Fantastic shopping, eating and leisure experiences

Aberdeen Inspired Business Improvement District has been a vocal supporter of the Choose Local message and the difference this simple decision makes.

Adrian Watson from Inspired Aberdeen supports Scotland Loves Local
Aberdeen Inspired Chief executive Adrian Watson has been a vocal supporter of the Choose Local message.

Chief executive Adrian Watson said: “It’s never been more important for North East communities to get behind their local businesses.

“At Aberdeen Inspired, we are helping people to give local businesses a boost through a range of local initiatives including the Aberdeen Gift Card, which is locking spending into the city and supporting bricks and mortar businesses.

“In Aberdeen and across the wider region we have such a wealth of fantastic shopping, eating and leisure experiences.

“By loving local, people can discover all the amazing experiences that we have on our doorstep – while supporting local businesses that keep millions of pounds-worth of spending in local communities. That support will allow us to make the North East an even better place to live, work and visit.”

Spreading a vital message

Members of Visit Inverness Loch Ness Tourism Business Improvement District are also Scotland Loves Local champions. They are encouraging local enterprises to support each other, as well as attracting more people to the Highlands.

Visit Inverness shows its support for Scotland Loves Local Week.
Visit Inverness Loch Ness Tourism Business Improvement District are encouraging local enterprises to support each other.

Sharon McKay from Visit Inverness Loch Ness told us: “Our Love Local lamppost banners are on display for a third year, by the river in Inverness, on Bank Street.  This busy route through the city gives greater visibility to our many hidden gems, attractions and activity providers, showcased on 30 beautiful banners.

“A further 42 Love Local banners are now also on lampposts leading into six villages, as well as the main traffic route into the city centre from the A9.

“The year-round campaign not only beautifully illustrates the many wonderful things to see and do in our area, but encourages tourists and locals to explore and experience more, which is further supporting the local economy.”

Scotland Loves Local is spearheaded by Scotland’s Towns Partnership, with support from the Scottish Government. 

Share photographs of your favourite local businesses – and why they’re so special – on social media using the hashtags #ScotlandLovesLocal and #ChooseLocal.

More from Scotland business

Fishers working on their nets in Peterhead. Peterhead.
Inflation impact on Scottish fishing industry profits revealed
Liz Cameron, Scottish Chamber of Commerce.
Liz Cameron: Greener jobs will drive just transition to net-zero
Featured image for a story on the deposit return scheme and litter on Scotland's beaches.
So what's next for Scotland's ill-fated deposit return scheme?
Full team stood outside the Hutcheon Mearns new Aberdeen office.
Hutcheon Mearns invests in new Aberdeen office as part of growth plan
Two glasses of whisky by the sea.
Net-zero is serious business for Scotland's whisky-makers
Notepad open on pages that say 'pension loading'
Is your workplace pension fit for the future?
Three SSE Renewables employees in high vis coats stood in front of Sloy Power Station.
Uncovering the Highlands’ hidden secret that’s been powering Scotland for 80 years
Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.
Liz Cameron: Our food and drink firms face too many policy roadblocks
Cheryl Anderson opened Shorty's to share her loved ice lolly and ice cream treats.
Scottish Golf Tourism Week: The Press and Journal brings major industry conference to Inverness
Struan Mackie and Alex MacDonald, of North Point Distillery.
How Caithness is conquering world of food and drink