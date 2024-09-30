Does separation always need to be somebody’s fault?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business Scotland business

Does separation always need to be somebody’s fault?

In partnership with Brodies LLP
The topic of divorce often carries a weight of negativity, but in today’s society, does separation always need to be somebody’s fault? Brodies LLP, one of Scotland’s leading law firms, addresses this question and explores the evolving landscape of family law.

Understanding “no-fault” divorce

Since April 6 2022, it has been possible to obtain a “no-fault” divorce in England and Wales. This allows one or both parties to file for divorce without assigning blame, focusing instead on the fact that the marriage has broken down. The absence of fault can ease tensions, making an already challenging process less confrontational.
However, not all jurisdictions follow this approach. In some cases—particularly where couples have lived or worked in different countries—there may be an option to “forum shop” to find the most favourable country in which to divorce. For most couples, however, their home country’s laws will apply.

Divorce in Scotland: key differences

In Scotland, while the law does not yet support joint divorce applications, it is possible to divorce without blame under certain conditions. Scottish law requires that there be grounds of irretrievable breakdown of the marriage or the issuing of an interim gender recognition certificate.

“Irretrievable breakdown” can be demonstrated in one of the following ways:

  • Adultery
  • Unreasonable behaviour
  • Separation for over one year (with mutual consent)
  • Separation for over two years (without consent)

Although no-fault divorce as seen in England and Wales isn’t yet available in Scotland, the requirement to assign blame can still be avoided. However, it is possible to dispute the irretrievable breakdown of a marriage in Scotland, if there is sufficient evidence, which contrasts with the law in England and Wales, where this cannot be contested.

Changing the narrative around divorce

With the festive season approaching, many couples may be planning proposals, but also feeling uncertain about the future and the potential consequences of separation. Brodies LLP offers guidance to help clients navigate these concerns:

  • Litigation isn’t always necessary: Most separations – whether they involve cohabitation, marriage, or civil partnerships – can be resolved without needing court intervention to determine financial arrangements.
  • Pre-nuptial agreements offer protection: A well-drafted pre-nuptial or pre-cohabitation agreement can provide both parties with certainty, protect family wealth, and serve as a form of insurance for the future.
  • Find the right path for you: While some issues do require a third party’s ruling, many disputes can be settled through mediation, collaborative practice, or joint meetings, helping avoid the need for court proceedings.

The notion of divorce as inherently negative is one that persists in the media, but Brodies LLP encourages clients to rethink this narrative. While some separations may be contentious, many can be resolved amicably and without blame.

Contact Brodies LLP today

Brodies LLP is committed to providing expert legal advice and support to those going through separation. For more information or to speak with one of its family law specialists, visit Brodies’ website or visit its Aberdeen office to learn how they can assist you through the process.

