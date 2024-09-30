Don Cowie lays down ‘next step’ challenge to Ross County striker Alex Samuel – and explains Dylan Smith loan

Don Cowie has challenged striker Alex Samuel to show he is capable of making a starting impact for Ross County.

Welsh attacker Samuel has most often featured as a substitute since joining the Staggies from Wycombe Wanderers in 2021.

Of his 45 appearances for the club, all but 11 have come from the bench.

During his time in Dingwall, he has been sidelined for a year with a cruciate ligament injury, while he spent the latter part of last season on loan at then-Championship Highland rivals Caley Thistle.

Samuel recently came off the bench to net a crucial goal in County’s thrilling 3-3 Premiership draw with St Johnstone, which was only his second strike for the club.

While Cowie sees Samuel’s work-rate as a major asset in the latter stages of games, he wants the 29-year-old to prove he can make a similar impact from the start.

Cowie said: “Alex has had a really difficult time since he has been at the club.

“He went away on loan last year, which I believed was really important for him to get used to playing every week again.

“It gave him that chance to look forward to a Saturday again.

“Now he’s very much part of the group again – I think he has come on in every game, bar maybe the Dundee game.

“He has really had an impact in the team.

“The next step for him is, if he’s starting a game, can he impact it from the start?

“There’s no doubting that if he comes off the bench, he has a real impact. It’s now taking it that next step further.

“That’s the challenge for Alex.”

Forward has kicked on after loan spell

Samuel netted six goals in 19 appearances for Inverness last season, but his contribution was not enough to prevent Caley Jags suffering relegation from the Championship.

Cowie believes the spell, along with a productive and uninterrupted pre-season schedule, has put Samuel in a strong place as he enters the final year of his Staggies contract.

He added: “I spoke to Alex at the end of the season. Pre-season was a big opportunity for him. He had to come back fit and ready.

“He has had a really disruptive period since he has been at the club, between a long-term injury, and thinking back he missed a bit of last pre-season with an injury as well.

“That can have a real impact on you, going into the start of a season.”

“He didn’t have that this year, and that’s why he is part of the team now. He has shown a great attitude.

“Alex is a great person to have about the place. We could see how happy everyone was for him when he got his goal against St Johnstone.

“He came on against Dundee United and set up the goal in that game. That’s what we want – that real competition and options to help us on the pitch.

“It’s a really competitive squad we have got. I think I’ve got real quality to come off the bench.”

Smith moves out on loan

The Staggies have allowed teenage defender Dylan Smith to join League One side Arbroath on loan for the rest of the season.

Smith has made just one first team appearance this season, after recovering from a long-term ankle injury.

The 18-year-old recently spoke of how he used his rehabilitation period to strengthen himself in the gym.

Smith, who has made 23 appearances for the Staggies since being handed his debut in 2022, will now have the opportunity to rack up regular game time with the Red Licthies.

Cowie said: “Dylan has progressed really well after a frustrating time with injury last season and we feel this is a great opportunity for him to continue his development at a really competitive level.

“We look forward to Dylan returning to push for regular football in our first team.”