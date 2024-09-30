Don Cowie lays down ‘next step’ challenge to Ross County striker Alex Samuel – and explains Dylan Smith loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie lays down ‘next step’ challenge to Ross County striker Alex Samuel – and explains Dylan Smith loan

Forward Samuel has predominantly been used as a substitute in his three-year spell at Dingwall.

Ross County forward Alex Samuel. Image: SNS
Ross County forward Alex Samuel. Image: SNS
By Andy Skinner

Don Cowie has challenged striker Alex Samuel to show he is capable of making a starting impact for Ross County.

Welsh attacker Samuel has most often featured as a substitute since joining the Staggies from Wycombe Wanderers in 2021.

Of his 45 appearances for the club, all but 11 have come from the bench.

During his time in Dingwall, he has been sidelined for a year with a cruciate ligament injury, while he spent the latter part of last season on loan at then-Championship Highland rivals Caley Thistle.

Samuel recently came off the bench to net a crucial goal in County’s thrilling 3-3 Premiership draw with St Johnstone, which was only his second strike for the club.

Alex Samuel after scoring for Ross County against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

While Cowie sees Samuel’s work-rate as a major asset in the latter stages of games, he wants the 29-year-old to prove he can make a similar impact from the start.

Cowie said: “Alex has had a really difficult time since he has been at the club.

“He went away on loan last year, which I believed was really important for him to get used to playing every week again.

“It gave him that chance to look forward to a Saturday again.

“Now he’s very much part of the group again – I think he has come on in every game, bar maybe the Dundee game.

Alex Samuel in action for Ross County against Hearts. Image: SNS.

“He has really had an impact in the team.

“The next step for him is, if he’s starting a game, can he impact it from the start?

“There’s no doubting that if he comes off the bench, he has a real impact. It’s now taking it that next step further.

“That’s the challenge for Alex.”

Forward has kicked on after loan spell

Samuel netted six goals in 19 appearances for Inverness last season, but his contribution was not enough to prevent Caley Jags suffering relegation from the Championship.

Alex Samuel during his loan spell with Caley Thistle. Image: SNS.

Cowie believes the spell, along with a productive and uninterrupted pre-season schedule, has put Samuel in a strong place as he enters the final year of his Staggies contract.

He added: “I spoke to Alex at the end of the season. Pre-season was a big opportunity for him. He had to come back fit and ready.

“He has had a really disruptive period since he has been at the club, between a long-term injury, and thinking back he missed a bit of last pre-season with an injury as well.

“That can have a real impact on you, going into the start of a season.”

“He didn’t have that this year, and that’s why he is part of the team now. He has shown a great attitude.

“Alex is a great person to have about the place. We could see how happy everyone was for him when he got his goal against St Johnstone.

Alex Samuel, along with fellow Ross County forward Jordan White. Image: SNS.

“He came on against Dundee United and set up the goal in that game. That’s what we want – that real competition and options to help us on the pitch.

“It’s a really competitive squad we have got. I think I’ve got real quality to come off the bench.”

Smith moves out on loan

The Staggies have allowed teenage defender Dylan Smith to join League One side Arbroath on loan for the rest of the season.

Smith has made just one first team appearance this season, after recovering from a long-term ankle injury.

The 18-year-old recently spoke of how he used his rehabilitation period to strengthen himself in the gym.

Dylan Smith in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

Smith, who has made 23 appearances for the Staggies since being handed his debut in 2022, will now have the opportunity to rack up regular game time with the Red Licthies.

Cowie said: “Dylan has progressed really well after a frustrating time with injury last season and we feel this is a great opportunity for him to continue his development at a really competitive level.

“We look forward to Dylan returning to push for regular football in our first team.”

More from Ross County

Ryan Leak in action against Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Ryan Leak hails Ross County work ethic instilled by Don Cowie
Don Cowie following Ross County's 1-1 draw with Hearts at Tynecastle. Image: SNS
Hearts 1-1 Ross County: Don Cowie reaction and three talking points as Staggies denied…
Connor Randall in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Connor Randall says Ross County must draw on home traits to end year-long wait…
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Don Cowie plotting another managerless challenge against Hearts
George Harmon was forced off injured against Dundee. Image: SNS
Don Cowie: Ross County defender George Harmon facing lengthy injury absence - whatever ruling…
Ross County's Noah Chilvers in action against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.
Noah Chilvers says Ross County are starting to click but believes there is 'a…
Ross County's Akil Wright celebrates as he scores to make it 3-3 against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Don Cowie questions penalty call in Ross County's dramatic 3-3 draw with St Johnstone
James Brown in action for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS
James Brown targets early points haul to help Ross County avoid more survival drama
Akil Wright celebrates netting against Dundee. Image: SNS
Don Cowie backs Akil Wright to make further strides at Ross County
George Harmon was forced off injured against Dundee. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Don Cowie provides George Harmon injury update

Conversation