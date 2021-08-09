Alternative investments taking off amid record low interest rates

An independent survey of 889 UK investors has shown that many are considering alternative investments against a backdrop of market volatility and record low interest rates.

More than two-fifths (43%) said they were now more likely to consider putting their money into investments such as property, cryptocurrencies or collectables.

One-fifth of investors’ portfolios are currently weighted more heavily towards alternative investments.

Clearly, some investors are seeking ways of making their money work harder in the current climate.” Chris Starkey, NextGen Cloud

Cloud computing specialist NexGen Cloud sampled investors with portfolios worth in excess of £10,000, not including any primary property, savings, pensions or self-invested personal pensions.

Nearly one-quarter (23%) said alternative investments would form a key part of their financial strategy in the coming 12 months.

The study also revealed a growing link between alternative investing and investors’ personal interests. Three in 10 (30%) respondents said alternative asset classes gave them an opportunity to invest in things they were more passionate about and knew better.

Property is the most common alternative investment among UK investors – 17% hold real estate investments, with a further 19% considering investment into this asset over the next year.

Cryptocurrencies and collectibles are joint second among the most popular alternative investments, with both of these backed by 14% of investors.

Elsewhere, NexGen’s research found that 8% of UK investors have invested in cloud computing infrastructure or data mining, with 18% considering this sector as an area for investment in the year ahead.

NextGen founder and director Chris Starkey said: “Over the past 18 months the financial markets have been subject to intense volatility, which combined with record low interest rates, is evidently leading investors to diversify into new areas beyond mainstream assets.

“Clearly, some investors are seeking ways of making their money work harder in the current climate. However, it also interesting to note that investors are choosing to diversify into asset classes they feel a greater connection to, which is a positive side of alternative investments that is often overlooked.

“Investors have never had so much choice of how and where to invest their money. Our research shows that many are now embracing the possibilities by finding investments within their areas of expertise or industries they are passionate about.”

