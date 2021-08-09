Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 9th 2021 Show Links
Business / UK and abroad

Alternative investments taking off amid record low interest rates

By Keith Findlay
August 9, 2021, 11:45 am
Post Thumbnail

An independent survey of 889 UK investors has shown that many are considering alternative investments against a backdrop of market volatility and record low interest rates.

More than two-fifths (43%) said they were now more likely to consider putting their money into investments such as property, cryptocurrencies or collectables.

One-fifth of investors’ portfolios are currently weighted more heavily towards alternative investments.

Clearly, some investors are seeking ways of making their money work harder in the current climate.”

Chris Starkey, NextGen Cloud

Cloud computing specialist NexGen Cloud sampled investors with portfolios worth in excess of £10,000, not including any primary property, savings, pensions or self-invested personal pensions.

Nearly one-quarter (23%) said alternative investments would form a key part of their financial strategy in the coming 12 months.

The study also revealed a growing link between alternative investing and investors’ personal interests. Three in 10 (30%) respondents said alternative asset classes gave them an opportunity to invest in things they were more passionate about and knew better.

There’s more to investing than stocks and shares. For some people, collectibles such as these dolls are more attractive.

Property is the most common alternative investment among UK investors – 17% hold real estate investments, with a further 19% considering investment into this asset over the next year.

Cryptocurrencies and collectibles are joint second among the most popular alternative investments, with both of these backed by 14% of investors.

Elsewhere, NexGen’s research found that 8% of UK investors have invested in cloud computing infrastructure or data mining, with 18% considering this sector as an area for investment in the year ahead.

Cryptocurrencies are also a popular alternative investment.

NextGen founder and director Chris Starkey said: “Over the past 18 months the financial markets have been subject to intense volatility, which combined with record low interest rates, is evidently leading investors to diversify into new areas beyond mainstream assets.

“Clearly, some investors are seeking ways of making their money work harder in the current climate. However, it also interesting to note that investors are choosing to diversify into asset classes they feel a greater connection to, which is a positive side of alternative investments that is often overlooked.

“Investors have never had so much choice of how and where to invest their money. Our research shows that many are now embracing the possibilities by finding investments within their areas of expertise or industries they are passionate about.”

