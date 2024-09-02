Why joining the RAF creates memories and experiences like no other

One recent recruit’s journey through the enlistment process of RAF Reserves offers an authentic look at what it means to become part of this fulfilling organisation.

In June 2023, at RAF Lossiemouth, standing before senior officers, recruit Craig recited the Oath of Allegiance to King Charles III, officially marking the beginning of his service as a Royal Air Force Reservist. This moment was the culmination of months of preparation, effort and determination. For him, the decision to join the RAF Reserves wasn’t just about service—it was about pushing himself to grow, continuing a family tradition and building a skill set that would serve him both in and outside of his military role.

The initial spark

It all started with a simple phone call to a recruitment officer at RAF Lossiemouth. The desire to do something “less ordinary” and learn new skills while maintaining a full-time civilian job was what drew him to the RAF Reserves. The recruit spoke of his grandfather, who served as a Royal Air Force engineer during World War II, and how this family connection was part of what motivated him to take the leap.

He knew the journey wouldn’t be easy, but he was eager to embrace the challenges ahead.

Preparing for service

The recruit’s first step was attending an online event, learning about the process and practicalities of enlistment. It wasn’t long before he stepped foot on the RAF base for the Defense Aptitude Assessment, a test that measures a range of skills, from verbal and numerical reasoning to spatial awareness. Though some areas were challenging, he persisted.

The fitness test, or Pre-Joining Fitness Test (PJFT), was one of the toughest obstacles. While he felt nervous about it, he embraced the challenge, pushing himself to improve his physical fitness. Although the initial test presented difficulties, he knew he could continue to train and grow stronger for the next attempt. His perseverance stood as a testament to the personal growth the RAF encourages.

Training begins: a journey of camaraderie and learning

Once the formal attestation was complete, Basic Recruit Training began. The recruit described how exciting it was to meet his new colleagues and dive into the Royal Air Force’s core values: Respect, Integrity, Service, and Excellence. Craig expressed: “I was pleased to meet my new recently attested colleagues who would be training alongside me. Training takes place over one weekend each month, with meals and overnight accommodation provided.

“Each training weekend was filled with engaging activities, from fire safety drills to learning the basics of rifle handling. While the challenges were intense, the team-building aspects of training brought a sense of camaraderie. Everyone, regardless of their background, worked together, laughed together, and learned to face the unique demands of military life as a cohesive group.

“Training wasn’t all serious moments of levity and laughter made the experience even more memorable. A particularly funny moment occurred when he was first introduced to police batons. Each recruit was tasked with shouting commands at a punchbag and demonstrating their baton skills. While the exercise was meant to build confidence, it became a source of amusement when his sheepish attempt had his colleagues in stitches.

“This bond among recruits, whether in physical training or classroom learning, was what made the process not only rewarding but fun.”

From first-aid scenarios to respirator fittings, every weekend built upon the last, expanding skill sets in practical, meaningful ways.

Building confidence with RAF Reserves

The recruit’s diary also highlighted his journey in Phase 2 RAF Police Training, where he learned essential policing skills like taking statements, responding to incidents and personal safety training. This is where the recruit (now a trainee) faced some of his greatest challenges, learning how to handle domestic incidents and dealing with high-pressure situations. Over time, these difficult scenarios began to build his confidence, shaping him into a capable and assertive RAF Police officer.

He noted that each training session, whether physical or theoretical, was another step toward personal and professional growth. With guidance from experienced Corporals and fellow trainees, he learned to overcome apprehensions and step into his role with confidence. Whether practicing communication techniques or undergoing physical drills, the experience pushed him beyond what he thought he was capable of.

The RAF lifestyle

Throughout his training, the trainee described a growing appreciation for the unique lifestyle the RAF offers. Each weekend offered new lessons, new challenges and deeper bonds with his colleagues. From high-energy scenarios involving mock incidents to relaxed team-building events like the Squadron Christmas social, he added: “As new recruits, we were each privileged to take a sip of whisky from the Squadron’s quaich. We enjoyed a few drinks and a military-themed quiz.”

Craig reflected on how the RAF Reserves fostered a sense of belonging, of being part of something larger than himself. He felt proud to serve, proud to be continuing a family legacy, and proud of the progress he had made in his personal development.

A message to future recruits

For anyone thinking about joining the RAF Reserves, this recruit’s journey demonstrates that the process is as rewarding as it is challenging. It’s not just about learning how to serve; it’s about growing as an individual, forming lifelong friendships and taking on experiences that are truly life changing.

The RAF Reserves is more than just a career—it’s a community that pushes you to become your best self, giving you the tools and support to thrive. Whether it’s the satisfaction of completing a tough fitness test, learning a new skill, or overcoming your fears, every step brings you closer to achieving something extraordinary.

If you’re ready for a challenge, for growth, and for a path less ordinary, the RAF Reserves could be your next great adventure.