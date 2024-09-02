Nairn bakers delighted after ‘honest’ TikTok review of cakes goes viral

Nairn bakery bosses are delighted after being featured on a popular TikTok food reviewer page where she praised their delicious sweet treats.

Makes by Megs was founded in 2020 by Megan McLean, soon joined by close friend and now co-director Nicola Mackinley.

Their bakes have gone down a storm across the north of Scotland, and they even deliver to wholesales as well as operate a cafe in the heart of Nairn.

Products range from brownies, normal and stuffed, to cookie pies, cake-based pizza boxes and whoopie pies.

They have a huge following on social media and are regularly tagged in videos urging people to sample their products.

This was the case with TikToker Becca from Beccaeatseverything, who provides honest food reviews from takeaways to restaurants to independent businesses.

Makes by Megs co-director Nicola Mackinley told The P&J they had no idea that Becca had ordered from them until they saw the video online at the weekend.

They had been tagged regularly in her videos with people crying out for her to review their products.

In the video, which has amassed more than 170,000 views, Becca rated seven items honestly from one to 10.

Stroopwafel Cookie Pie – 9.5

Kinder Whoopie Pie – 6.5

Mars Bar Krispy Brownie – 3

Jammie Dodger Pizza Cookie Slice – 8.5

Rocky Road – 8

Malteser Pizza Slice – 6.5

Cherry Bakewell Cookie Pie Slice – 4

Scoring highly, Becca said the Stroopwafel Cookie Pie was “amazing” praising the thick flavourful caramel.

She praised the Jammie Dodger slice saying she didn’t expect the caramel and raspberry to work well together but it did.

Other products scored less highly but in response, Ms Mackinley said they would tweak their recipes.

She said: “The things that were excellent were brilliant and the things that were negative we are going to take on board and look at how we can improve them.”

For the Cherry Bakewell Cookie Pie Slice, they are adding almonds and cherry jam to it to break up the white chocolate, something Becca said was too much.

Becca also critiqued rice krispies in the Mars Bar Brownie for being too stale, which will now be coated in chocolate to prevent this.

Ms Mackinley praised Becca for her “honesty” which she displays in her videos.

She said: “It feels fantastic, for one that people thought so much of our products to recommend her to buy them, and then that she enjoyed them so much,

“All the comments on the video were saying how great we were and people being proud of Nairn.

“Absolutely love Nairn, so it’s really amazing to be recognised for it.”

Ms Mackinley confirmed Becca had ordered several of their newer products, however, their best sellers were their signature cookie pizzas.

She said following the video at the weekend, there was a spike in online sales, especially their luxury pizza line.

“It’s just lovely to have someone independent review our products, recognise the quality and love them.”

Makes by Megs loves trying new things, and since opening, their range has expanded to more than 70 unique and tasty bakes.

The bakery has recently launched the “Dunks” range, where they dip everything in chocolate.

Ms Mackinley added: “We have always tried to keep ahead of the curve when it comes to our products.

“It’s where the fun is, developing new products, bringing them to market and seeing if they are successful. It’s brilliant to see.”