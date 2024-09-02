Nairn bakers delighted after ‘honest’ TikTok review of cakes goes viral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nairn bakers delighted after ‘honest’ TikTok review of cakes goes viral

Makes by Megs featured in the video, which has been watched more than 170,000 times.

By Ross Hempseed
TikToker Beccaeatseverything reviewed the Nairn-based bakery in a video. Image: Makes by Megs.
Nairn bakery bosses are delighted after being featured on a popular TikTok food reviewer page where she praised their delicious sweet treats.

Makes by Megs was founded in 2020 by Megan McLean, soon joined by close friend and now co-director Nicola Mackinley.

Their bakes have gone down a storm across the north of Scotland, and they even deliver to wholesales as well as operate a cafe in the heart of Nairn.

Megan McLean (L) and Nicola Mackinley (R) at a show selling Makes by Megs. Image: Makes by Megs.

Products range from brownies, normal and stuffed, to cookie pies, cake-based pizza boxes and whoopie pies.

They have a huge following on social media and are regularly tagged in videos urging people to sample their products.

This was the case with TikToker Becca from Beccaeatseverything, who provides honest food reviews from takeaways to restaurants to independent businesses.

The bakery in Nairn makes dozens of different delicious bakes. Image: Makes by Megs.

Makes by Megs co-director Nicola Mackinley told The P&J they had no idea that Becca had ordered from them until they saw the video online at the weekend.

They had been tagged regularly in her videos with people crying out for her to review their products.

In the video, which has amassed more than 170,000 views, Becca rated seven items honestly from one to 10.

  • Stroopwafel Cookie Pie – 9.5
  • Kinder Whoopie Pie – 6.5
  • Mars Bar Krispy Brownie – 3
  • Jammie Dodger Pizza Cookie Slice – 8.5
  • Rocky Road – 8
  • Malteser Pizza Slice – 6.5
  • Cherry Bakewell Cookie Pie Slice – 4

Scoring highly, Becca said the Stroopwafel Cookie Pie was “amazing” praising the thick flavourful caramel.

She praised the Jammie Dodger slice saying she didn’t expect the caramel and raspberry to work well together but it did.

Jammie Dodger Cookie Pie Slice. Image: Makes by Megs.

Other products scored less highly but in response, Ms Mackinley said they would tweak their recipes.

Makes by Megs delighted with review of their bakes in viral TikTok

She said: “The things that were excellent were brilliant and the things that were negative we are going to take on board and look at how we can improve them.”

For the Cherry Bakewell Cookie Pie Slice, they are adding almonds and cherry jam to it to break up the white chocolate, something Becca said was too much.

Cherry Bakewell slice. Image: Makes by Megs.

Becca also critiqued rice krispies in the Mars Bar Brownie for being too stale, which will now be coated in chocolate to prevent this.

Ms Mackinley praised Becca for her “honesty” which she displays in her videos.

Mars Bar Brownie. Image: Makes by Megs.

She said: “It feels fantastic, for one that people thought so much of our products to recommend her to buy them, and then that she enjoyed them so much,

“All the comments on the video were saying how great we were and people being proud of Nairn.

“Absolutely love Nairn, so it’s really amazing to be recognised for it.”

Becca trying the Cherry Bakewell slice. Image: TikTok.

Ms Mackinley confirmed Becca had ordered several of their newer products, however, their best sellers were their signature cookie pizzas.

She said following the video at the weekend, there was a spike in online sales, especially their luxury pizza line.

“It’s just lovely to have someone independent review our products, recognise the quality and love them.”

Malteser pizza slice. Image: Makes by Megs.

Makes by Megs loves trying new things, and since opening, their range has expanded to more than 70 unique and tasty bakes.

The bakery has recently launched the “Dunks” range, where they dip everything in chocolate.

Ms Mackinley added: “We have always tried to keep ahead of the curve when it comes to our products.

“It’s where the fun is, developing new products, bringing them to market and seeing if they are successful. It’s brilliant to see.”

Conversation