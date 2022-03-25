5 amazing prizes you could win in online competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
March 25, 2022, 9:00 am Updated: March 25, 2022, 11:32 am
You could win a car like this from Bounty Competitions
You know these competitions where you never hear of anyone actually winning the grand prize – well, this IS NOT one of them. For Bounty Competitions is always keen to promote how its high-value prizes is changing the lives of local people in your area.

From supercars to detached homes – and even tractors – Bounty Competition winners have scooped up some amazing prizes recently.

Can you imagine winning a house? If you enter one of the Bounty Competitions in Aberdeenshire at www.bountycompetitions.co.uk you might be one of the lucky ones.

Recently, Bounty gave away a house in a popular online prize draw and 50,000 tickets sold out in just four days after hopeful locals logged on to buy one of the numbers and be in with a chance of winning.

How to win a house

Michelle Birnie-Mackintosh was the lucky winner of a stunning four-bedroom detached home in Bridge of Don – the biggest-value prize to date, worth over £300,000 – earlier this month. She entered the online competition by selecting a number (6208) – and it won!

Michelle, 36, who lives outside Insch in Aberdeenshire, said: “I was contacted by Bounty Competitions during a live Facebook broadcast.

“I have entered Bounty Competitions since they started, but I never won anything so stop playing, then when I started playing again, I finally won and my prize was a house!

“When I saw Bounty was giving away a house, I just thought to myself ‘I will just buy a ticket’ but you never think you are going to win.

“I have already been to see it, it is really nice.”

Michelle also won £10,000 cash in the draw, which she used to buy a defibrillator as her husband Greg had a heart attack and cardiac arrest recently. The defibrillator will mean that there are now two located in her village.

Here are some other fantastic prizes that you could be in with a chance of winning if you enter a Bounty Competition:

A Renault Clio

Clio car
This striking white city car, with black alloys, could be yours. It is currently up for grabs on Bounty Competition’s website.

A tractor

You could also win a tractor in an online competition
This is one for the farming community – you could enter to win this state-of-the-art tractor.

A holiday home

win a holiday home in an online competition
Imagine having a place to retreat to most weekends? You could win this luxury holiday home.

A Lamborghini

One of three Lambos that Bounty has given away as prizes
This amazing car will be added to Bounty Competition’s prize draw site in June. The winner will be selected at random, live at the Royal Deeside Motor Show in July.

A four-bedroom detached villa

Prize winner Michelle, pictured with Bounty Competition’s founders Calvin and Leanne, and her new house

Similar to the one Michelle won in March, the next house to be given away will be happening in May. The prize will be a four-bedroom detached home located between Mintlaw and Stuartfield.

How to enter the online competition

If you wish to be in with a chance of winning any of the above prizes, and more, visit the Bounty Competitions website and enter a prize draw with one of the exciting competitions that are now live – it could change your life.

All you do is: choose the prize draw you want to enter, scroll down, select your prize draw number/s and pay your entry fee electronically. Good luck!

