5 amazing prizes you could win in online competition

You know these competitions where you never hear of anyone actually winning the grand prize – well, this IS NOT one of them. For Bounty Competitions is always keen to promote how its high-value prizes is changing the lives of local people in your area.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

From supercars to detached homes – and even tractors – Bounty Competition winners have scooped up some amazing prizes recently.

Can you imagine winning a house? If you enter one of the Bounty Competitions in Aberdeenshire at www.bountycompetitions.co.uk you might be one of the lucky ones.

Recently, Bounty gave away a house in a popular online prize draw and 50,000 tickets sold out in just four days after hopeful locals logged on to buy one of the numbers and be in with a chance of winning.

How to win a house

Michelle Birnie-Mackintosh was the lucky winner of a stunning four-bedroom detached home in Bridge of Don – the biggest-value prize to date, worth over £300,000 – earlier this month. She entered the online competition by selecting a number (6208) – and it won!

Michelle, 36, who lives outside Insch in Aberdeenshire, said: “I was contacted by Bounty Competitions during a live Facebook broadcast.

“I have entered Bounty Competitions since they started, but I never won anything so stop playing, then when I started playing again, I finally won and my prize was a house!

“When I saw Bounty was giving away a house, I just thought to myself ‘I will just buy a ticket’ but you never think you are going to win.

“I have already been to see it, it is really nice.”

Michelle also won £10,000 cash in the draw, which she used to buy a defibrillator as her husband Greg had a heart attack and cardiac arrest recently. The defibrillator will mean that there are now two located in her village.

Here are some other fantastic prizes that you could be in with a chance of winning if you enter a Bounty Competition:

A Renault Clio

This striking white city car, with black alloys, could be yours. It is currently up for grabs on Bounty Competition’s website.

A tractor

This is one for the farming community – you could enter to win this state-of-the-art tractor.

A holiday home

Imagine having a place to retreat to most weekends? You could win this luxury holiday home.

A Lamborghini

This amazing car will be added to Bounty Competition’s prize draw site in June. The winner will be selected at random, live at the Royal Deeside Motor Show in July.

A four-bedroom detached villa

Similar to the one Michelle won in March, the next house to be given away will be happening in May. The prize will be a four-bedroom detached home located between Mintlaw and Stuartfield.

How to enter the online competition

If you wish to be in with a chance of winning any of the above prizes, and more, visit the Bounty Competitions website and enter a prize draw with one of the exciting competitions that are now live – it could change your life.

All you do is: choose the prize draw you want to enter, scroll down, select your prize draw number/s and pay your entry fee electronically. Good luck!