Competition

WIN: Dinner for two at The Esslemont during Aberdeen Restaurant Week plus a £20 drinks voucher

Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
January 9, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: January 9, 2023, 9:05 am
Inside The Esslemont in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Inside The Esslemont in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

There’s nothing that can cure your January Blues quite like a giveaway, and today we’re giving one lucky individual the chance to win dinner for two.

With Aberdeen Restaurant Week (ARW) kicking off next week from Monday January 16 to Sunday January 29, we’ve teamed up with some of the participating restaurants and organisers Aberdeen Inspired to giveaway some meals out.

January is a traditionally a quiet time for the hospitality trade and a time when customers have less money to spend on eating out.

Inside The Esslemont bar area. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

To help both parties, Aberdeen Inspired has brought back its popular foodie event that will see £10, £20 and other menus served up.

Each day this week we will give one reader the chance to win a dining experience for two at one of Aberdeen’s top restaurants as part of the two-week event.

The winner will also receive a £20 voucher courtesy of Aberdeen Inspired to cover some drinks during their meal.

The pork schnitzel on a previous menu. Image: DC Thomson

Today’s prize is the chance to win a table at The Esslemont on Union Street. The restaurant is well-known for its Scottish-inspired quality offering and has been a popular haunt since opening.

The McGinty’s Group are the owners of the venue and their other venues including Ferryhill House Hotel, Mac’s Pizzeria and McGinty’s Meal An’ Ale, are also involved in the event.

A delicious dessert that has been served up on previous menus. Image: Andrew Morton/DC Thomson

The Esslemont is also hosting a Burns Night supper on Wednesday January 25 where guests will be treated to a welcome cocktail and a five-course dinner where an address to the haggis will take place all for £45 per person.

Their ARW menus can also be found here.

Those interested in winning the prize must enter before 9am on Monday January 16.

