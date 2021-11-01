Everything you need to know about Aberdeen Restaurant Week – plus the menus Aberdeen Restaurant Week is back and with so many venues involved, it can be hard to decide where to go and what menus you'd like to try. By Julia Bryce November 1, 2021, 5:16 pm Updated: November 2, 2021, 9:18 am Aberdeen Restaurant Week returns this November. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Aberdeen Restaurant Week hospitality More from the Press and Journal Food and Drink team Food and Drink Giveaway: Bag a pair of tickets to Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky’s octave tasting event at Spirit of Speyside November 2, 2021 Farming ‘Shoppers want food produced with more care for environment’ November 2, 2021 Food and Drink The crepes to order from Mackie’s 19.2 during Aberdeen Restaurant Week November 1, 2021 More from the Press and Journal Community-made sunflower cascade to be displayed in the Inverness Museum Genesis Scottish Open confirmed to return to The Renaissance Club in 2022 Regional breakdown: NHS Highland records two Covid deaths in past 24 hours £1,500 funding grants to be made available for Shetland sportspeople Vile abuse sent to Aberdeenshire MP below Facebook video on men’s mental health Premium Content Kiltwalk to make first physical return in three years in 2022 with dates confirmed