Suspected Omicron case in Inverness primary school

A class at an Inverness school is self-isolating after a suspected case of the Omicron variant of Covid.

It comes as the north’s head of education issued a letter laying out the most up-to-date guidance on how to deal with Omicron.

A pupil at Crown Primary School tested positive last week.

In the aftermath of the positive result, the other children in the class have been told to take a PCR test and self-isolate until the end of this week.

It is understood the school is making sure the pupils at home are being taught online for the week.

In addition to the pupils – who all count as close contacts – getting a test, everyone else in the household had to get one too.

If the rest of the household gets negative results and there are no symptoms, they can carry on as normal.

But the pupil must isolate until the end of the week, regardless of their test result.

Special Omicron guidance

A letter issued to all parents across the north this week by Nicky Grant, Highland Council’s head of education, lays out the new guidance.

In it, she says: “We are aware that the Omicron variant has been identified in some of our schools.

“Where there is a case, or a suspected case, of the Omicron variant identified, the isolation guidance has additional protective measures in place to help keep you and your loved ones safe.”

She then spells out the following guidance.

What has changed with Omicron?

Where an Omicron Covid variant is diagnosed, the following steps will be put in place:

• Positive cases will isolate for ten days

• Close contacts should PCR test but must also isolate for ten days irrespective of result, age or vaccination status

• Households of close contacts (Secondary contacts) should isolate and seek a PCR test but may resume daily activity following negative tests of the whole household and as long as the household is well

• The close contact, however, must remain in isolation for ten days irrespective of result

• There may be variation of approach taken on a case-by-case basis by the health protection team, as knowledge develops of the new variant

Other cases in the Highlands

Crown Primary is one of the feeder schools for Millburn Academy in Inverness, which confirmed an Omicron case last week.

Both cases comes after NHS Highland identified their first case of the Omicron variant in a school in Nairn.

The case was identified at Rosebank Primary School after a pupil tested positive.

The Crown pupils will isolate until Friday.

Health officials stressed that even if a child tests negative following completion of a PCR test, they should complete the 10 day isolation period in suspected Omicron cases.

NHS Highland has imposed the tougher measures as a “precaution” while scientists get to grips with the new strain.

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of confirmed cases of Covid-19 at Crown Primary School.

“Letters have been issued to affected families and all necessary action has been taken at the school in line with Health Protection Team advice and guidance.

“The council continues to work in close partnership with NHS Highland’s Health Protection Team.”