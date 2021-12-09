Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Pupils at Inverness school isolating after Omicron case is discovered

By Michelle Henderson
December 9, 2021, 3:54 pm Updated: December 9, 2021, 7:08 pm
Students from Millburn Academy have been instructed to self-isolate after a case of the omicron variant was identified at the Inverness-based school.
Students from Millburn Academy have been instructed to self-isolate after a case of the omicron variant was identified at the Inverness-based school.

Pupils at an Inverness school are self-isolating after a case of the Omicron variant of Covid was confirmed.

A pupil at Millburn Academy tested positive on Wednesday.

The child’s classsmates have been instructed to take a PCR test and self-isolate, alongside their entire household, for a period of 10 days.

A letter has been to all affected  households informing them of the case and providing further instructions.

In the letter, they wrote: “As you may be aware, we have identified a case of Covid-19 in a pupil in your child’s class.

“We have been made aware that the case is a suspected case of the newly identified Omicron variant.

“We have identified your child as a close contact of the case. We know you may find this concerning but we are working in close partnership with (head teacher) Mr Croall and Highland Council’s Education Service to manage this situation.

“We recommend that your child self-isolates and that you seek a PCR test for your child as soon as you are able.

“However, given that your child is a close contact of a suspected case of Omicron, we are advising additional action for both your child and your whole household. This action is precautionary as we are still learning about this new strain of Covid-19.”

The announcement comes just a week days after NHS Highland identified their first case of the Omicron variant in a school in Nairn.

The case was identified at Rosebank Primary School after a pupil tested positive.

Inverness households in lockdown

Households impacted by the Millburn case are now being instructed to remain in isolation until Sunday, prior to their return to school on Monday.

Health officials stressed that even if a child tests negative following completion of a PCR test, they should complete the 10 day isolation period.

The tougher measures have been imposed by NHS Highland as a “precaution” as amidst a lack of knowledge on the new strain.

Highland Council has been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal