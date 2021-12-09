Pupils at Inverness school isolating after Omicron case is discovered

An error occurred. Please try again.

Pupils at an Inverness school are self-isolating after a case of the Omicron variant of Covid was confirmed.

A pupil at Millburn Academy tested positive on Wednesday.

The child’s classsmates have been instructed to take a PCR test and self-isolate, alongside their entire household, for a period of 10 days.

A letter has been to all affected households informing them of the case and providing further instructions.

In the letter, they wrote: “As you may be aware, we have identified a case of Covid-19 in a pupil in your child’s class.

“We have been made aware that the case is a suspected case of the newly identified Omicron variant.

“We have identified your child as a close contact of the case. We know you may find this concerning but we are working in close partnership with (head teacher) Mr Croall and Highland Council’s Education Service to manage this situation.

“We recommend that your child self-isolates and that you seek a PCR test for your child as soon as you are able.

“However, given that your child is a close contact of a suspected case of Omicron, we are advising additional action for both your child and your whole household. This action is precautionary as we are still learning about this new strain of Covid-19.”

The announcement comes just a week days after NHS Highland identified their first case of the Omicron variant in a school in Nairn.

The case was identified at Rosebank Primary School after a pupil tested positive.

Inverness households in lockdown

Households impacted by the Millburn case are now being instructed to remain in isolation until Sunday, prior to their return to school on Monday.

Health officials stressed that even if a child tests negative following completion of a PCR test, they should complete the 10 day isolation period.

The tougher measures have been imposed by NHS Highland as a “precaution” as amidst a lack of knowledge on the new strain.

Highland Council has been contacted for comment.