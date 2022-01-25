City education chief claims free childcare ‘in jeopardy’ as budget is cut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The expansion of free childcare in Aberdeen could be “in jeopardy”, it’s been claimed, because of a near £5 million budget cut made by the Scottish Government.

The claim comes from the convener of the city council’s education committee ahead of a discussion about Early Learning and Childcare (ELC).

The meeting to be held on Wednesday will focus on an update on the implementation of free childcare in Aberdeen.

Since August last year, the provision has been to offer 1,140 hours for all three and four-year-olds and eligible two-year-olds.

Aberdeen City Council spent millions of pounds on upgrading schools and nurseries so they were ready for the changes in childcare.

But now a report to be considered by the education operational delivery committee reveals there is a £4.6 million cut in funding for ELC.

Government ‘reneged’ on funding

Committee convener M. Tauqeer Malik said the reduction in funding from the Scottish Government could put the education budget “under pressure”.

He has also warned that the expansion of childcare could ” now be in jeopardy” and believes ministers in Edinburgh have “reneged” on funding.

Councillor Malik said: “It is extremely disappointing that despite promises from the Scottish Government that Early Learning and childcare would be fully funded we find that our ring-fenced grant has been cut by £4.6m meaning added pressure has been added to our education budget.

“There is no doubt that our delivery plan is an ambitious vision of Early Learning and Childcare for Aberdeen City Council which extends beyond national policy intentions. Improvement Plan.

“This extension of delivery could now be in jeopardy because the Scottish government has reneged on its promise to fully fund Early Learning and childcare within the City of Aberdeen.”

Document sets out cash deficit

The report looks at how the council made sure it could offer 1,140 hours of free childcare to eligible youngsters.

It reveals that the authority completed 27 upgrade projects at schools and nurseries across the city and that there has been an increase in staff.

However, it said the impact of the £4.6 million reduction in funding will have to be included in the budget for the next financial year with a decision being made on this in March.

The report said: “In December 2021 the Local Government financial settlement for 2022-23 was published as part of the Scottish Budget and officers are currently collaborating to ascertain the impact of a reduction in like for like ring-fenced revenue grant funding of £4.6m.

“In 2021-22 the ring-fenced funding is £25.1m and for 2022-23, on a like for like basis the value is £20.5m.

“The impact of this reduction will have to be incorporated into the 2022-23 budget, and the Council will make decisions on this on March 7.”

Scottish Government response

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “In 2022-23, we will be investing more than £1 billion through local government in funded ELC. The allocation reflects the fact that nationally, as is the case in Aberdeen, there are fewer children eligible for the offer now than was planned for when the ELC funding grant was agreed in 2018.

“Ministers are confident that there is sufficient funding for local authorities to continue to deliver the offer of 1,140 hours of high quality funded ELC to all eligible children.

“We are extremely grateful to all those in local government and in the ELC sector who continue to work so hard to deliver the offer, despite the significant challenges of Covid-19.”

