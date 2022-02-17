St Clement’s School: New home for specialist Highland school moves closer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A specialist Highland school could be in line for a new lease of life.

St Clement’s School in Dingwall might move from its current home on Tulloch Street to a brand new building at Dochcarty Brae.

There have been calls for Highland Council to replace the school for a number of years. Local MSP Kate Forbes has described the structure as “something out of Oliver Twist”.

St Clement’s heating system also failed leaving pupils with additional support needs with no choice but to wear coats and hats to keep warm.

Councillors could give the consultation on the switch to a 21st-century building the go-ahead.

Current school ‘unsatisfactory’

A new report to be considered by the council’s education committee said the condition of the school is “unsatisfactory”.

The document said that following a 2014 inspection the school buildings “do not provide a satisfactory range or quality of facilities”.

It added narrow corridors and doorways are a “challenge pupils with limited mobility”.

The report, which will be discussed by the education committee next week, said a new school would be good for youngsters at St Clement’s.

It said: “The new school would offer good quality accommodation that provides a safe, healthy and visually stimulating environment, flexible teaching spaces, better facilities for visiting specialists, and a healthier, less stressful environment.”

Report sets budget for new school

The education committee report said the budget for project is £13 million.

It also revealed that negotiations to buy the land for the school at Dochcarty Brae are “progressing well.”

The chosen site for the new St Clement’s School was one of seven being considered by local authority education chiefs.

Other locations were discounted due to either size, flood risks or infrastructure challenges.

The Dochcarty Brae site is currently designated for housing development use.

However, this designation will be changed in the revised Inner Moray Firth Local development plan.

The consultation process is set in the report and, if approved, it would run from March 6 until April 29.

An online public meeting is to be held on March 10.

Education chief wants to work with parents

Education committee chairman councillor John Finlayson said he is keen to work alongside everyone on the new school project.

He said St Clement’s provides schooling for some of the most vulnerable children in the north and a new school will “meet their needs” as well as those of the community.

Mr Finlayson added: “The service is currently working to develop plans for the new setting including its capacity, function, and the internal and external facilities at the school.

“Officers will be seeking the involvement of parents, carers, staff, and pupils in some of these discussions.”

Councillors will consider whether to approve the statutory consultation for the relocation of St Clement’s on February 24.

