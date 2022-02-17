St Clement’s School: New home for specialist Highland school moves closer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Clement’s School: New home for specialist Highland school moves closer

By David Proctor
February 17, 2022, 11:59 pm
St Clement's School exterior shot
St Clement' School in Dingwall

A specialist Highland school could be in line for a new lease of life.

St Clement’s School in Dingwall might move from its current home on Tulloch Street to a brand new building at Dochcarty Brae.

There have been calls for Highland Council to replace the school for a number of years. Local MSP Kate Forbes has described the structure as “something out of Oliver Twist”.

St Clement’s heating system also failed leaving pupils with additional support needs with no choice but to wear coats and hats to keep warm.

Councillors could give the consultation on the switch to a 21st-century building the go-ahead.

The site of the proposed new St Clement’s School in Dingwall is marked in red. Supplied by Google Maps.

Current school ‘unsatisfactory’

A new report to be considered by the council’s education committee said the condition of the school is “unsatisfactory”.

The document said that following a 2014 inspection the school buildings “do not provide a satisfactory range or quality of facilities”.

It added narrow corridors and doorways are a “challenge pupils with limited mobility”.

The report, which will be discussed by the education committee next week, said a new school would be good for youngsters at St Clement’s.

It said: “The new school would offer good quality accommodation that provides a safe, healthy and visually stimulating environment, flexible teaching spaces, better facilities for visiting specialists, and a healthier, less stressful environment.”

A bird’s-eye view of St Clement’s. Supplied by Highland Council.

Report sets budget for new school

The education committee report said the budget for project is £13 million.

It also revealed that negotiations to buy the land for the school at Dochcarty Brae are “progressing well.”

The chosen site for the new St Clement’s School was one of seven being considered by local authority education chiefs.

Other locations were discounted due to either size, flood risks or infrastructure challenges.

The Dochcarty Brae site is currently designated for housing development use.

However, this designation will be changed in the revised Inner Moray Firth Local development plan.

The consultation process is set in the report and, if approved, it would run from March 6 until April 29.

An online public meeting is to be held on March 10.

Education chief wants to work with parents

Highland education committee chairman Councillor John Finlayson.

Education committee chairman councillor John Finlayson said he is keen to work alongside everyone on the new school project.

He said St Clement’s provides schooling for some of the most vulnerable children in the north and a new school will “meet their needs” as well as those of the community.

Mr Finlayson added: “The service is currently working to develop plans for the new setting including its capacity, function, and the internal and external facilities at the school.

“Officers will be seeking the involvement of parents, carers, staff, and pupils in some of these discussions.”

Councillors will consider whether to approve the statutory consultation for the relocation of St Clement’s on February 24.

