WATCH: North-east playgroup slides into their new home in style

After half a century in a shared space, Turriff Playgroup recently celebrated moving into a new home built just for them.

And just one glance at our gallery of bairns hard at play should tell you that the new digs are a hit.

Previously known as the Turriff Pre-School Playgroup, the Turriff Playgroup is bringing a new name to its new home to highlight its openness to all kids.

Turriff Playgroup: New home a long time coming

The Turriff Playgroup was founded in 1968, and shortly moved into the Turriff Gateway Centre when it opened in 1973.

They operated out of the shared community centre for 49 years. Manager Rae Farquhar said the old space was great, but not always the easiest to use.

Sharing space meant they had to break down playsets every day, toilets were not easily accessible and they had to walk to the local park for outside playtime.

When Turriff Primary School was built a few years ago, a special room was set aside for the playgroup. Last week, the Turriff Playgroup finally moved in and, as you can see, the kids are doing alright.

Inside, outside, take your pick

The new space gives kids the chance to safely move outside whenever they want and dedicated spaces for their favourite game. And the connection to Turriff Primary School makes pick-ups and drop-offs easier for parents.

Last spring, the playgroup had to cope with fire damage to a public space that they often used for outdoor learning. Having a dedicated space to themselves will also be easier to keep safe.

A place for everything

Miss Farquhar said that kids and staff are already adjusting to their new home. One of the perks is no longer having to break down equipment every day. Because the space is their own, kids will always know where to go to find their favourite toys and games.

So that means story corner, the sandbox and even the slide now have a permanent home.

New home, new name

Miss Farquhar said that the team is taking this opportunity to rebrand the playgroup. Originally known as the Turriff Pre-School Playgroup, they shortened it to reflect their modern mission.

“When the playgroup started it was just a pre-school group. But that name suggests a limited service.

“We decided with the move that we would change the name as well. We’re now providing early years education, rather than just pre-school play.”

You can get in touch with the Turriff Playgroup to learn more by emailing turriffpre-schoolplaygroup@hotmail.co.uk.

