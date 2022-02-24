WATCH: North-east playgroup slides into their new home in style

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
WATCH: North-east playgroup slides into their new home in style

By Garrett Stell
February 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 24, 2022, 11:53 am

After half a century in a shared space, Turriff Playgroup recently celebrated moving into a new home built just for them.

And just one glance at our gallery of bairns hard at play should tell you that the new digs are a hit.

Previously known as the Turriff Pre-School Playgroup, the Turriff Playgroup is bringing a new name to its new home to highlight its openness to all kids.

Turriff Playgroup: New home a long time coming

The Turriff Playgroup was founded in 1968, and shortly moved into the Turriff Gateway Centre when it opened in 1973.

They operated out of the shared community centre for 49 years. Manager Rae Farquhar said the old space was great, but not always the easiest to use.

Kids at play with the Turriff Playgroup
One of the benefits of the new Turriff Playgroup space is that kids will always know where to find their favourite toys and games. Pictures by JASON HEDGES

Sharing space meant they had to break down playsets every day, toilets were not easily accessible and they had to walk to the local park for outside playtime.

When Turriff Primary School was built a few years ago, a special room was set aside for the playgroup. Last week, the Turriff Playgroup finally moved in and, as you can see, the kids are doing alright.

Inside, outside, take your pick

The new space gives kids the chance to safely move outside whenever they want and dedicated spaces for their favourite game. And the connection to Turriff Primary School makes pick-ups and drop-offs easier for parents.

The outside of Turriff Playgroup's new home at Turriff Primary School
The Turriff Playgroup’s new room at Turriff Primary School will allow bairns to easily move outside and play–weather permitting. Pictures by JASON HEDGES

Last spring, the playgroup had to cope with fire damage to a public space that they often used for outdoor learning. Having a dedicated space to themselves will also be easier to keep safe.

A place for everything

Miss Farquhar said that kids and staff are already adjusting to their new home. One of the perks is no longer having to break down equipment every day. Because the space is their own, kids will always know where to go to find their favourite toys and games.

So that means story corner, the sandbox and even the slide now have a permanent home.

Children at play at the Turriff Playgroup
Children from the Turriff Playgroup are settling in nicely to their new home. Pictures by JASON HEDGES.

New home, new name

Miss Farquhar said that the team is taking this opportunity to rebrand the playgroup. Originally known as the Turriff Pre-School Playgroup, they shortened it to reflect their modern mission.

Being located in the primary school, the playgroup can now help with easier transitions into primary school. Pictures by JASON HEDGES

“When the playgroup started it was just a pre-school group. But that name suggests a limited service.

“We decided with the move that we would change the name as well. We’re now providing early years education, rather than just pre-school play.”

You can get in touch with the Turriff Playgroup to learn more by emailing turriffpre-schoolplaygroup@hotmail.co.uk.

