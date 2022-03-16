Ellon Academy reports highest Covid case rate to date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ellon Academy reports highest Covid case rate to date

By Garrett Stell
March 16, 2022, 4:15 pm Updated: March 16, 2022, 5:54 pm
ellon academy
With over 60 Covid cases in the last two weeks, Ellon Academy has reported its highest case rate to date.

Ellon Academy reported more than 60 students at home with positive Covid cases in the past week.

School leaders said that it is the school’s highest case rate so far during the pandemic.

The £36 million Aberdeenshire secondary school is part of a combined community campus. It shares the site with community facilities such as a swimming pool, community rooms and a fitness suite.

High case rates at the academy coincide with the community trend. NHS Grampian recently reported 149 Covid-19 patients in hospital – also a local record.

Ellon Academy’s highest rate ‘to date’

In a letter sent on Wednesday to tell parents about close contacts to Covid-19 at Ellon Academy, rector Pauline Buchan shared the details of the school’s busy week with covid.

“Last week on 11.3.22 we informed you of 24 positive covid cases amongst pupils and
by the end of the week, that number had risen to 44 cases across all year groups,
which is the highest rate for Ellon Academy to date.

“There have also been significant increase(s) in members of staff contracting the virus too and this has put a strain on our capacity to fulfil the timetable.

“There is no need for your child to isolate unless contacted separately by Test
and Protect and asked to do so. School remains open and your child should
continue to attend if they are well.”

She said that the school learned of another 22 pupils this week, bringing the total to 66. The school’s total roll is approximately 1,160, according to council statistics.

Cases are across all age groups from S1-S6.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said that Ellon Academy was open on Wednesday for classroom learning.

Ellon reflects ‘immense’ pressure on NHS Grampian

Earlier this week, while Ellon Academy was reporting a growing number of covid cases, NHS Grampian officials were also reporting record numbers across the region.

On Monday, there were 149 Covid patients in hospital. Head of health intelligence Jillian Evans said that the situation was putting a strain on resources, and the hospital was filling beds as quickly as they were being vacated.

“Staff and resources were under immense pressure and it was very difficult to get some very ill people into beds.”

Health officials continue to advise individuals to take at-home LFD tests and report their results.

