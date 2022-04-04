Sacked Aberdeen University worker claims he was discriminated against due to race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sacked Aberdeen University worker claims he was discriminated against due to race

By David Proctor
April 4, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: April 4, 2022, 7:10 pm
Mr Naik worked in Aberdeen University's IT department.
A former Aberdeen University IT technician claims he was barred from attending a Christmas lunch due to his race.

The man behind the claim, known in court papers as S Naik, has taken the higher education institution to an employment tribunal after being sacked.

He argues he was racially discriminated against, harassed and unfairly dismissed while he was in post at the King Street university.

Mr Naik has taken the Aberdeen University race action against 11 university employees. These members of staff oversaw disciplinary proceedings which eventually led to him losing his job in 2020.

As well as apparently not being allowed to the festive bash, Mr Naik believes he was also discriminated against during his time at Aberdeen University.

They are Rob Donelson, Debbie Dyker, Iain Harold, Brian Henderson, Karen E McArdle, Elizabeth Rattray, Tracey Slaven, Dean Philips and Susan White.

King’s College at Aberdeen University.

Not happy with access to building

Mr Naik believes his was not granted access to the university’s MacRobert Building for two months and the reason for this was his race.

He feels the university also hampered him by denying him a place on a training course. He also claims they did not give him access to a fund open to PHD students.

Mr Naik also felt he was being discriminated against for being late to work. He blamed poor bus service from a rural part of Aberdeenshire.

Solicitor Gurjeet Singh,  who is representing Mr Naik, said his client believed he was being targeted by another member of staff, professor emeritus professor Dr Karen McArdle.

Mr Singh said: “Dr McArdle asked for IT support at that time and he felt this was a racist incident.

“He felt that his attendance to Dr McArdle was not important, relevant or appropriate.

“I think it could be described as racial discrimination.”

Sir Duncan Rice Library at Aberdeen University.   Picture by Scott Baxter.

Asked to work for another firm

He also asked university bosses if he could work for another company while on furlough between April and September 2020.

Aberdeen University, Old Aberdeen.  Picture by Kami Thomson.

University urges judge to dismiss claim

Solicitor Neil McLean, who is representing Aberdeen University, urged employment judge James Young to dismiss all of the claims.

He also wanted the cases against 11 individual university employees to be struck out completely.

Mr McLean said: “As an institution that has been around for centuries its covenant is strong.”

He said continuing to name the individuals “would serve no purpose”.

“All of the individual respondents should be removed.

“The equality act claims have no reasonable prospect for success.”

Judge Young told the preliminary hearing he would decide if the case moves to a full tribunal within a month.

We contacted Mr Singh and asked him for his client’s first name but he refused to tell us.

