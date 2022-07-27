Head lice at home: What to do when they keep coming back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Head lice at home: What to do when they keep coming back

By Calum Petrie
July 27, 2022, 6:00 am
Head lice have been a problem for many north-east families this year.
Head lice have been a problem for many north-east families this year.

Head lice – the scourge of parents since time immemorial.

And anecdotal evidence suggests that they are currently rampant among primary school-aged children in the north-east.

I first started hearing parents talking about lice in their homes around February. Despite having been a parent for over a decade, head lice hadn’t ever been an issue in our house.

We have our problems like any other family, but as far as I was concerned, lice was always other people’s problem.

Wrong. Around Easter, I inspected my eight-year-old after she’d been complaining of an itchy head for a few days.

A close up on a tiny nit on blonde hair
Head lice are small insects, up to 3mm long. They can be difficult to spot in your hair.

Sure enough, I started seeing things. The first could have been a crumb of food, the second a grain of sand or soil. But after seeing the third one, I knew we had lice in the family.

I went to the local pharmacy and bought some over-the-counter medication.

Problem solved, I thought. Wrong again.

10 days later, the itching – and lice – returns

About 10 days later, the itching – and the lice – returned. Only this time they’d also hopped over to my 11-year-old and one-year-old. And Mum and Dad. And Granny and Grandad.

So began several weeks of battle.

A close up of nits on brown hair
Head lice eggs (nits) are brown or white (empty shells) and attached to the hair.

After the third round of treatments, we decided that if we just treated everyone in the house at exactly the same time, that would do the trick.

Wrong, wrong, and wrong again.

I chatted with other parents at my kids’ school who had similar tales to tell. Most of them said they thought the over-the-counter medications were useless, and that lice had become resistant to them.

Are head lice becoming resistant to over-the-counter medication?

To find out more, I spoke to Sir Hugh Pennington, emeritus professor of bacteriology at Aberdeen University.

“As with anything which you’re using a chemical to try and kill, it’s always a possibility that they’re becoming resistant. Mosquitos became resistant to DDT, for example.

“It’s quite a difficult thing to test, but it’s perfectly possible they’re becoming resistant to over-the-counter medications.

Sir Hugh Pennington.

“These over-the-counter medications are not likely to be very powerful. To be sold over the counter they need to be safe, and not irritate the scalp or anything like that.

“One thing lice are not resistant to is their physical removal, so fine-combing is an obvious solution. That’s more effective than using medication.

“For as long as eggs are in a child’s hair, the lice are being constantly renewed.

“But fine-combing isn’t always easy. It’s time-consuming for parents and unpleasant for kids.

“You can always go to a GP if over-the-counter medication doesn’t work, but at the moment you’ll be waiting a long time.”

‘Lice more of a social than health problem’

He added: “Head lice spread when children get together. As long as children are playing with each other, touching each other, lice will come back.

“It’s worse for girls, who tend to have longer hair.”

More than anything else, of all the ailments which crop up during childhood, lice aren’t serious.

A small child smiling as their hair is brushed through with a lice-comb and treatment.
The only definitive solution to lice is to physically remove them through fine-combing.

“The good thing to remember is that lice don’t spread anything – they’re not vectors of infectious disease,” said Sir Hugh.

“Lice are more of a social problem than a health problem.

“My message would be not to worry about it. They’re not going to do kids any harm, and will eventually go away of their own accord. Kids do grow out of them.

“But with hair washing and fine-combing, they do disappear. They have a life cycle – they don’t persist forever.”

It’s been three weeks since I saw any of the kids itching. After five rounds of treatment, I can only hope Sir Hugh is right.

More Schools & Family news

I banned my kids from screens for a week: What happened next?

Teacher shortage blamed for swimming lessons cancellation

‘I had the best job’: Highland teacher retires after 48 years without a single sick day

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]