Home Education

Nationwide teacher shortage blamed for swimming lessons cancellation

By David Proctor
July 20, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: July 20, 2022, 5:57 pm
The pool at Ellon Community Campus.
A national shortage of swimming coaches is being blamed for the cancellation of lessons at a north-east pool this summer.

Bosses at Ellon decided to pull lessons for the seven weeks of the Aberdeenshire school break.

The pool opened at the new £36 million Ellon Academy Community Campus in 2015.

It was forced to shut between February and May this year due to building issues which lead to lessons being shelved then.

Swimming lessons at Ellon have been cancelled this summer.  Picture by Shutterstock.

Lessons cancelled in Ellon only

A spokesman for Live Life Aberdeenshire, who run the facility, said only Ellon was hit by the problems.

He said “there is a nationwide issue regarding the recruitment of swimming instructors.”

The spokesman said the staff shortages meant they could not run swimming lessons during the school summer holidays.

An email sent to parents on June 21 said the lessons were being halted due to “unforeseen circumstances” but another message blamed “staffing arrangements within Ellon.”

The email said: “After various conversations with senior managers, other pools and Ellon Swimming Pool colleagues it has been decided that Ellon Swimming Pool will not run lessons over the summer holidays.”

Schools in Aberdeenshire return from their break on August 23.

The pool is based at Ellon Academy Community Campus.  Picture by KATH FLANNERY

Staffing ‘difficulties’

A Live Life Aberdeenshire spokesman said it was not possible to bring it staff from other pools because they ” remain focused on those local commitments.”

He added: “Unfortunately, there is a nationwide issue regarding the recruitment of swimming instructors.

“Owing to staff shortages, we would have been unable to operate a comprehensive swimming programme over the summer and the difficult decision was taken to cancel all lessons to provide a consistent approach to all parents.

“An initial automated message was issued to all those who had lessons booked and this was followed up by an email to all parents providing  a more personal explanation which outlined the difficulties in providing staffing to deliver a consistent programme during the summer period.”

