Parents told to plan for closures while council prepares for school strikes

Parents should plan for strike action to close schools in early September.

That’s the message from Orkney Islands Council, where education officials are meeting on Monday to discuss how ongoing strike actions by UNISON members will affect specific schools and nurseries.

It isn’t clear yet which, if any, schools will close. A council spokesperson said that the safest thing parents can do is to plan for closures on September 6-8 until they know more.

The school strike only includes school workers who are UNISON members in Orkney and Aberdeenshire.

Teachers’ union NASUWT has confirmed that their members are not involved in the September strike action.

A spokesperson for Aberdeenshire Council said on Friday that each school will determine whether it’s safe to operate.

Orkney council hopes to ‘minimise disruption’ to schools

There has been no breakthrough in discussion between trade unions and employers since UNISON announced on Tuesday that school staff would strike on September 6-8.

Spokesmen for Cosla, the group that represents local authorities, and UNISON have acknowledged discussions throughout the week but strike actions are ongoing.

UNISON members in Orkney voted in favour of the strike, putting the status of schools in question. Council education officers are working to find out exactly how the strikes will impact each school.

“Orkney Islands Council was notified by Unison of the dates of planned strike action on 23 August,” a council spokesperson said.

“We are currently assessing the impact this will have on schools and early years provision locally.

“We will seek to minimise disruption where we can but at this stage cannot provide specific detail.”

The spokesperson added that it could be a challenge to keep schools and nurseries open.

Education officials in Orkney are meeting on Monday afternoon to get a clearer picture. They will provide updates after the meeting but, in the meantime, they are advising parents to prepare for closures.

Too soon to tell in Aberdeenshire

Meanwhile, officials in Aberdeenshire will also meet early next week to discuss the strike.

A spokesperson said on Friday that it’s too early to tell how individual schools will be affected, but safety will play a part in any closure decisions.

“The strike action will involve school support staff and as part of our planning, each school will consider whether it is safe and appropriate to remain open.

“Further information for parents and carers to be prepared for any potential disruption will be shared over the next few days.”

