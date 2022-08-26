Parents told to plan for closures while council prepares for school strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Parents told to plan for closures while council prepares for school strikes

By Garrett Stell
August 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeenshire and Orkney will be hit by a school worker strike in September.
Education officials are meeting on Monday afternoon to get a clearer picture.

Parents should plan for strike action to close schools in early September.

That’s the message from Orkney Islands Council, where education officials are meeting on Monday to discuss how ongoing strike actions by UNISON members will affect specific schools and nurseries.

It isn’t clear yet which, if any, schools will close. A council spokesperson said that the safest thing parents can do is to plan for closures on September 6-8 until they know more.

The school strike only includes school workers who are UNISON members in Orkney and Aberdeenshire.

Teachers’ union NASUWT has confirmed that their members are not involved in the September strike action.

A spokesperson for Aberdeenshire Council said on Friday that each school will determine whether it’s safe to operate.

Orkney council hopes to ‘minimise disruption’ to schools

There has been no breakthrough in discussion between trade unions and employers since UNISON announced on Tuesday that school staff would strike on September 6-8.

Spokesmen for Cosla, the group that represents local authorities, and UNISON have acknowledged discussions throughout the week but strike actions are ongoing.

UNISON members in Orkney voted in favour of the strike, putting the status of schools in question. Council education officers are working to find out exactly how the strikes will impact each school.

Schools in Orkney could close for three days in September due to staff going on strike. Shutterstock

“Orkney Islands Council was notified by Unison of the dates of planned strike action on 23 August,” a council spokesperson said.

“We are currently assessing the impact this will have on schools and early years provision locally.

“We will seek to minimise disruption where we can but at this stage cannot provide specific detail.”

The spokesperson added that it could be a challenge to keep schools and nurseries open.

Education officials in Orkney are meeting on Monday afternoon to get a clearer picture. They will provide updates after the meeting but, in the meantime, they are advising parents to prepare for closures.

Too soon to tell in Aberdeenshire

Meanwhile, officials in Aberdeenshire will also meet early next week to discuss the strike.

A spokesperson said on Friday that it’s too early to tell how individual schools will be affected, but safety will play a part in any closure decisions.

“The strike action will involve school support staff and as part of our planning, each school will consider whether it is safe and appropriate to remain open.

“Further information for parents and carers to be prepared for any potential disruption will be shared over the next few days.”

