Committee opens public consultation on Moray school closure

A century-old Moray primary school has moved a step closer to permanent closure after councillors voted to open a public consultation.

Council officers recommend closing Inveravon Primary School, which has been mothballed for over five years.

The consultation is the next required step in the process and will shape the future of students in Inveravon.

Members of the public will have an opportunity to comment between August 29 and October 7.

What’s next?

Launching the public consultation period officially begins the closure process for the school. Council officers are recommending three main options for the school’s future:

Close Inveravon Primary School and rezone its catchment for Knockando Primary. Close Inveravon Primary School and split its catchment between Knockando and Aberlour Primaries. Close Inveravon Primary School and split its catchment between Knockando, Aberlour and Glenlivet Primaries.

There have been no requests to attend the school since the last pupils left in 2017.

School was a ‘model of good practice’

Although committee members didn’t debate the school’s closure on Wednesday, Councillor Juli Harris presented comments from a constituent who wanted to recognise the history of the school.

“Not long ago Inveravon Primary School was held up as a model of good practice,” she said.

“It would be nice to acknowledge that in the report itself. That historically it’s achieved great things and has been mentioned nationally.”

She also asked about the school building condition, which is in disrepair. Council officers have said that reopening the Inveravon could cost more than £300,000 in order to return it to a suitable condition.

The state of other Moray schools came up during a separate discussion at the meeting. Councillors were concerned about money being spent simply to “make do and mend” rather than upgrade poor quality schools.

When will the Inveravon consultations take place?

There will be two in-person consultations on September 27 to discuss the future of Inveravon. The first will be at Inveravon Church at 1.30pm, and another at Speyside High School at 7pm.

There will be a further online meeting on 28 September 2022 at 7 pm.

You can submit questions and comments to learningestate@moray.gov.uk.

Following the consultation period, committee members will review the results in January 2023.

