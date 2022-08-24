Committee opens public consultation on Moray school closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Committee opens public consultation on Moray school closure

By Garrett Stell
August 24, 2022, 12:49 pm Updated: August 24, 2022, 6:37 pm
There have been no requests to attend Inveravon Primary School since the last pupils left in 2017. 
There have been no requests to attend Inveravon Primary School since the last pupils left in 2017. 

A century-old Moray primary school has moved a step closer to permanent closure after councillors voted to open a public consultation.

Council officers recommend closing Inveravon Primary School, which has been mothballed for over five years.

The consultation is the next required step in the process and will shape the future of students in Inveravon.

Members of the public will have an opportunity to comment between August 29  and October 7.

What’s next?

Launching the public consultation period officially begins the closure process for the school. Council officers are recommending three main options for the school’s future:

  1. Close Inveravon Primary School and rezone its catchment for Knockando Primary.
  2. Close Inveravon Primary School and split its catchment between Knockando and Aberlour Primaries.
  3. Close Inveravon Primary School and split its catchment between Knockando, Aberlour and Glenlivet Primaries.

There have been no requests to attend the school since the last pupils left in 2017.

Three options coming before council with Moray school hanging in the balance

School was a ‘model of good practice’

Although committee members didn’t debate the school’s closure on Wednesday, Councillor Juli Harris presented comments from a constituent who wanted to recognise the history of the school.

“Not long ago Inveravon Primary School was held up as a model of good practice,” she said.

“It would be nice to acknowledge that in the report itself. That historically it’s achieved great things and has been mentioned nationally.”

There will be a consultation over whether to close Inveravon Primary School
Inveravon Primary School in 2014, when the school was open and the building and grounds were in better condition. Picture by David Whittaker-Smith.

She also asked about the school building condition, which is in disrepair. Council officers have said that reopening the Inveravon could cost more than £300,000 in order to return it to a suitable condition.

The state of other Moray schools came up during a separate discussion at the meeting. Councillors were concerned about money being spent simply to “make do and mend” rather than upgrade poor quality schools.

When will the Inveravon consultations take place?

There will be two in-person consultations on September 27 to discuss the future of Inveravon. The first will be at Inveravon Church at 1.30pm, and another at Speyside High School at 7pm.

There will be a further online meeting on 28 September 2022 at 7 pm.

You can submit questions and comments to learningestate@moray.gov.uk.

Following the consultation period, committee members will review the results in January 2023.

Read more from the Schools and Family team

Back to School 2022: Your snaps of children off to school in Aberdeen City and Shire

‘Simply not good enough’: Parents demand council restarts city school construction ahead of crunch meeting

Four Highland primaries look set to tackle traffic with School Street Zones

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

There have been no requests to attend Inveravon Primary School since the last pupils left in 2017. 
Parents vow to ramp up pressure after Aberdeen school build delayed
0
There have been no requests to attend Inveravon Primary School since the last pupils left in 2017. 
'Simply not good enough': Parents demand council restarts city school construction ahead of crunch…
0
Highland cycling to school
Four Highland primaries look set to tackle traffic with School Street Zones
1
School staff from nine local authorities are preparing to walk out in September (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aberdeenshire and Orkney school and nursery staff to take part in three-day September strike
There have been no requests to attend Inveravon Primary School since the last pupils left in 2017. 
Back to School 2022: Your snaps of children off to school in Aberdeen City…
0
Moray unsustainable schools
Three options coming before council with Moray school hanging in the balance
0
There have been no requests to attend Inveravon Primary School since the last pupils left in 2017. 
Back to school: Young Myles follows in family's footsteps at Kaimhill
0
students learn about lifting jobs at TechFest event
Higher and higher: LiftEx Industry Career Day to help students level up
A photo of an elephant skeleton
9 awe-inspiring things to see at this history festival in Aberdeen
There have been no requests to attend Inveravon Primary School since the last pupils left in 2017. 
Out of school club lives to play another year
0

More from Press and Journal

Harbour Energy chief executive Linda Cook
North Sea giant Harbour Energy sanctions two new projects as profits surge
0
There have been no requests to attend Inveravon Primary School since the last pupils left in 2017. 
Man taken to hospital after being found injured in Portlethen
There have been no requests to attend Inveravon Primary School since the last pupils left in 2017. 
Unite says talks with the Scottish Government were 'constructive' but decline request to stop…
0
There have been no requests to attend Inveravon Primary School since the last pupils left in 2017. 
Western Isles medical practice taken over by health board after its GP leaves
0
There have been no requests to attend Inveravon Primary School since the last pupils left in 2017. 
Aberdeen man with connections to Fraserburgh reported missing
There have been no requests to attend Inveravon Primary School since the last pupils left in 2017. 
Repopulation zone could be 'call to action' to help stem loss of people from…
1