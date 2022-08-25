Back to school: What new Primary One pupils can expect in the coming weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Back to school: What new Primary One pupils can expect in the coming weeks

By David Proctor
August 25, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 6:14 pm
Lisa Thompson teachers at Insch School.
Lisa Thompson teachers at Insch School.

We’re into the new school year with classes across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire returning yesterday.

Now that new Primary Ones have walked through the gates for the first time, what can they expect in the coming weeks?

After leaving nursery, they have entered the whole new world of school and there is a lot to get used to.

We have already featured the story of new Primary One Myles from Aberdeen and dozens of pictures of children heading off to school have been sent in.

Lisa Thompson with her new primary one class.

Insch School teacher gives insight

Primary One teacher Lisa Thompson has welcomed her new intake at Insch School.

She said that the first few weeks in the run-up to the October holidays are all about settling in.

Miss Thompson said it’s important to make sure the new pupils are familiar with their new surroundings.

However, they do begin some formal teaching as they head towards their autumn break.

She said: “For us, it is all about settling in for the first time all the way up to October.

“We do some direct teaching in the run-up to October so we will do numbers and letters.

“But for the first couple of weeks, it is social skills, emotional regulation and getting them into all the routines of school.

“Starting Primary One, there are so many things like where you put your shoes, where to put your bag, where the toilets are and where you wash your hands.

“We will be playing with the children and getting to know them as best we can.”

Insch Primary School welcomed its new primary one pupils this week.

Getting to know the class of 2022

Miss Thompson said that she is already getting to know the new children in her class even though the term is only days old.

She said it is very much down to the pupils themselves as she gets a better understanding of their personalities.

Miss Thompson said: “We have half days and it’s only half of the pupils to start with but some of them I feel I already know better than others because they are more forthcoming to speak to me.

“Whereas some are shy and don’t want to tell me about things yet.

“So I think it depends on the child and how comfortable and confident they are to speak to me. That impacts where I feel I need to be to get to know them.”

More from the Schools and Family team

Aberdeenshire and Orkney school and nursery staff to take part in three-day September strike

Three options coming before council with Moray school hanging in the balance

Out of school club lives to play another year

