Back to school: What new Primary One pupils can expect in the coming weeks

We’re into the new school year with classes across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire returning yesterday.

Now that new Primary Ones have walked through the gates for the first time, what can they expect in the coming weeks?

After leaving nursery, they have entered the whole new world of school and there is a lot to get used to.

We have already featured the story of new Primary One Myles from Aberdeen and dozens of pictures of children heading off to school have been sent in.

Insch School teacher gives insight

Primary One teacher Lisa Thompson has welcomed her new intake at Insch School.

She said that the first few weeks in the run-up to the October holidays are all about settling in.

Miss Thompson said it’s important to make sure the new pupils are familiar with their new surroundings.

However, they do begin some formal teaching as they head towards their autumn break.

She said: “For us, it is all about settling in for the first time all the way up to October.

“We do some direct teaching in the run-up to October so we will do numbers and letters.

“But for the first couple of weeks, it is social skills, emotional regulation and getting them into all the routines of school.

“Starting Primary One, there are so many things like where you put your shoes, where to put your bag, where the toilets are and where you wash your hands.

“We will be playing with the children and getting to know them as best we can.”

Getting to know the class of 2022

Miss Thompson said that she is already getting to know the new children in her class even though the term is only days old.

She said it is very much down to the pupils themselves as she gets a better understanding of their personalities.

Miss Thompson said: “We have half days and it’s only half of the pupils to start with but some of them I feel I already know better than others because they are more forthcoming to speak to me.

“Whereas some are shy and don’t want to tell me about things yet.

“So I think it depends on the child and how comfortable and confident they are to speak to me. That impacts where I feel I need to be to get to know them.”

