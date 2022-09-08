International Literacy Day: Why this expert wants to put Biff, Chip and Kipper books in the bin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

International Literacy Day: Why this expert wants to put Biff, Chip and Kipper books in the bin

By Nicola Sinclair
September 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: September 8, 2022, 10:16 am
Children need to start phonics-based literacy as early as possible, says Anne Glennie. Photo: Shutterstock
Children need to start phonics-based literacy as early as possible, says Anne Glennie. Photo: Shutterstock

Consultant and publisher Anne Glennie says Scotland’s approach to literacy is failing many children.

Anne wants a more consistent focus on phonics as the building blocks to early reading.

“Currently phonics is just on the side, when it should be the main meal,” she says.

And literacy needs to be supported by engaging and decodable books. That means goodbye to veteran series Biff, Chip and Kipper – and Floppy can take a hike too.

‘Reading is not natural’

Anne is a Lewis-based literacy consultant and publisher at The Learning Zoo.

She believes that Scotland has lost its way and needs to start teaching the basics at a younger age.

Why? Because contrary to what we might think, reading is not natural.

Literacy consultant Anne Glennie says we need to get back to basics.

“Talking is biologically primary,” explains Anne. “Humans are wired to do it, so you’ll learn to speak if people speak to you.

“By contrast, reading, writing and the alphabet are all inventions. Talking came first, and we had to find ways to capture talk. Reading is turning those squiggles on a page back into speech.”

As a result, Anne says literacy takes time and practice. And with English being one of the hardest languages in the world, it’s all the more important that we start learning it early.

“I’m not anti-play, I am anti-putting-everything-on-play, because six or seven is too late to start learning literacy.”

Anne is highly critical of the current debate around starting school at six. She says play is vital, but literacy needs systematic focus.

Otherwise, she says, the attainment gap will keep getting wider.

The case for phonics

According to Anne, the problem in Scotland is that our curriculum takes a pick-and-mix approach to literacy.

While most schools teach Primary One pupils using phonics, it’s supplemented by other approaches. This can be confusing.

For example, does your child have a little box or tin of key words to learn? Mine do. Chances are, you had the same when you were at school – back in the 80s, they came in a tobacco tin.

“Children still get a little box of words that they have to memorise as a whole,” says Anne. “That type of learning uses the right side of the brain; it’s how we remember pictures and faces.”

The Biff, Chip and Kipper series by Roderick Hunt has also been around for decades (1986 to be exact), and is still a mainstay of primary education. Oxford Reading Tree says 30 million children have read the series since it launched.

Parents across the country will be familiar with the famous series, which has been around since 1986.

However, Anne observes these aren’t true phonics books. Like the cards, to some extent they involve sight reading. So children will learn the decoding strategies relating to phonics, but won’t be able to apply them to all the words in those books.

This can damage their confidence, says Anne.

“We need to teach phonics properly and systematically, bringing every child with us on the reading journey,” says Anne. “This mixed approach is damaging. In phonics all the clues are right there in the letters, and we need to stick with that strategy all the way through.”

What about those awkward words that can’t be ‘sounded out’ phonetically? Anne says these should be taken in groups (for example could, should and would) and explained to pupils.

Instead, awkward words from a school book are often pulled out as ‘key words’ for the tin, with no grouping strategy.

Is Scotland behind the curve in literacy?

The end result of this approach, is that some kids will start to struggle. Anne believes that, inevitably, these are the children with learning difficulties or less reading support at home.

For that reason, it’s important to start teaching literacy as early as possible.

“Literacy is achievable but it takes time and practice,” says Anne. “If a pupil is inclined to struggle, for example due to dyslexia, it will most likely take longer and require more time and effort. I think we’re missing that in Scotland.

We have a huge issue with poverty and the attainment gap.”

“We make accommodations like coloured paper and ear defenders but we generally reduce our expectations rather than upping our efforts.”

Anne claims Scotland is “really behind the curve” in facing this problem. She points to Canada, where a Right To Read inquiry concluded: “Despite their importance, foundational word-reading skills have not been effectively targeted in Ontario’s education system.

“They have been largely overlooked in favour of an almost exclusive focus on contextual word-reading strategies and on socio-cultural perspectives on literacy. These are not substitutes for developing strong early word-reading skills in all students.”

Would starting school at six just widen the attainment gap? Photo: Shutterstock

If anything, Anne believes Scotland is doubling-down on its current approach. She points to the current debate around starting school at six as a major threat to developing literacy.

Next month, the SNP conference will consider a resolution to replace primary one with an extra year of ”kindergarten’. It’s inspired by countries like Finland, which prioritise play-based learning and start formal schooling at seven.

Supporters say the change protects childhood, moves away from systematic testing and could close the attainment gap.

Anne believes it will do quite the opposite.

‘For every day we delay reading, we grow the attainment gap’

“I’m not anti-play,” she says. “I am anti-putting-everything-on-play, because six or seven is too late to start learning literacy.”

Anne says Finnish is a far simpler language than English – “it’s one letter to one sound” – and in any case, most Finnish children will be able to read by seven.

Is Scotland focusing too much on play-based learning at the expense of literacy? Photo: Shutterstock

Finland doesn’t have the same socio-economic challenges as Scotland, which is why it’s dangerous to cherry-pick ideas from other countries, says Anne.

“We have a huge issue with poverty and the attainment gap,” she explains. “Finland has a different context.

“For every day we delay reading, we grow the attainment gap. The kids who will flourish are the ones who have that rich play and experiences, books and conversations at home. We risk creating a survival of the fittest.”

‘Rigour has disappeared in Scotland – the system has to change’

Play-based learning – for instance forming letters out of play-doh and finding shapes in the natural world – has its place. But Anne says play-doh can’t help pupils to control a pencil on a page, form letters and decode sounds. There’s a bit of that in schools, but the balance needs to move towards back to basics.

“Reading and writing won’t emerge over time because they’re not natural processes,” says Anne.

“We are focusing on things that won’t help. I see a vital role for play, but we must carve out time for rigorous practice.

“This is not about a pupil’s ability, it’s about instruction. In Scotland we used to have that rigour, but it’s disappeared now. The system has to change.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said:

“Phonics is an important element of learning to read and already widely implemented across Scotland’s classrooms as part of a broader approach to teaching early reading.

“But it is one part of a wider literacy approach, with evidence suggesting that phonics should be matched to the needs of individual learners.

“Schools, supported by their local authority, plan the reading curriculum to meet the needs of the learners within their own local context.

“The strategy should provide a rich literacy environment for pupils, the teaching of reading comprehension and supporting children to develop their own independent reading for pleasure.

“Curriculum for Excellence allows teachers the space to employ the teaching methods they consider most appropriate for individual children.”

 

More from the Schools & Family team

School closures on hold as unions consider new offer

Autistic author writes children’s book to help others feeling rejected

Celebrations begin as International School Aberdeen marks 50 years in Granite City

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

Concept image of New Nairn Academy
Plans for new Nairn Academy presented to public as rainwater drips into bucket in…
0
Aberdeen author Nicola Mcilraith with her book The Tale of Tom Tomato
Autistic author writes children's book to help others feeling rejected
1
Aberdeenshire Council
School closures on hold as unions consider new offer
0
Orkney Islands Council's headquarters in Kirkwall. Picture by Sandy McCook
Here are the schools and nurseries in Orkney that will close next week
0
Portlethen. Hillside Primary School out-of-school club faces a bleak future after it was hit with an eye-watering 300% rent increase. From left, Ellen Pawlowicz, Nikki Thomson with Finnlay, and Malcolm Beattie. CR0037353 05/08/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Parents call for clarity as school closures loom
0
Jamie Hepburn MSP visited UHI
Minister praises UHI for innovative contributions to rural healthcare
0
Aberdeenshire Council
Schools and nurseries set to close for three days as strikes loom
1
Keir Ingram has thrived at Camphill School.
‘Camphill was the perfect fit for Keir’: Family say school choice was 'no brainer'…
1
Duncan Forbes pupils Alastair Grant and Toby Watkins say the School Streets project will improve safety.
'We're the best school so I'm not surprised' - Duncan Forbes pupils share pride…
1
Children from Junior World in Nairn have raised £200 for charity by recycling the 'unrecyclable'.
Got a Pringles tube? Nairn kids want your 'unrecyclable' stuff
1

More from Press and Journal

loganair fuel price
Loganair sets new fuel charges to flight tickets after changes in global oil and…
Bridge End in Buckie will be closed next week for resurfacing works. Image by Google Maps.
Buckie road to close next week for resurfacing works
0
Oban lifeboat crews were called out to assist two people who had to abandon their fishing vessel.
Two people recovered after abandoning fishing vessel near Lismore Island
Rich Hall brought his unique brand of stand-up humour and country charm to the Tivoli in Aberdeen.
REVIEW: Rich Hall brings a north-east style hoedown to the Tivoli Theatre
0
Aberdeen Sheriff Court Alexander Henderson...???. Picture by CHRIS SUMNER Taken 27/7/2011 POSITIVE ID BY CHRIS SUMNER NOT FOR WEB/NIBYLINE .
Jail for dealer caught with £10,000 of Class A drugs in BMW
Orkney tenants
Tenant satisfaction declines in Orkney as goodwill seen during pandemic fades
0