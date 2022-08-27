Celebrations begin as International School Aberdeen marks 50 years in Granite City

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of International School Aberdeen (ISA) have begun.

Established in 1972, ISA, formerly known as The American School, opened its doors with 36 students from kindergarten through to Grade 12.

The celebrations marking the school’s golden anniversary began on Friday with a 1970’s-inspired music and dance showcase.

ISA Jazz Band played and pupils were treated to a Highland dance performance.

There was also a special video message from former ISA student and Baltimore Ravens NFL star David Ojabo.

Other events planned to mark ISA’s 50th Anniversary year include an exhibition showcasing the school’s five decades, a time capsule burial and a plaque will be unveiled.

A nod to the past with an eye on the future

Head of school at ISA Nick Little, said everyone at the North Deeside Road institution will be taking part in the celebrations.

He said the school is a “gateway” to the world for its students.

Mr Little said: “It is great to feel the excitement building within the school and to see our entire school community joining together to help commemorate this very special occasion is wonderful.

“ISA embodies the essence of an international school as a gateway to the wider world, yet as a school community, we are immensely proud of our homegrown roots and our heritage in the Granite City.

“As we honour the last 50 years in Aberdeen, we also look to the future as we continue to thrive in our beautiful campus, maintaining a global approach to education and embracing contemporary teaching and learning methods.”

“ISA is such a special place. We are so much more than a school – we are a community. I am grateful for my role over the last four years in helping to lead the school and shape our students into confident learners and active global citizens.”

Tribute to school staff

Mr Little said that ISA will not be standing still and that teaching at the school is of a high standard.

He said that working alongside the current crop of teaching staff is “inspiring.”

Mr Little said: “Since the first day of school 50 years ago, we have continued to adapt and move with the times.

“Yet one thing that endures is our quality of teaching and our commitment to providing exceptional care for every child. Student well-being sits at the heart of everything ISA stands for.

“It’s inspiring to have the opportunity to work alongside a talented team of dedicated staff, who continue to go above and beyond to ensure our students are safe and happy at ISA.

“ISA is such a special place. We are so much more than a school – we are a community. I am grateful for my role over the last four years in helping to lead the school and shape our students into confident learners and active global citizens.”

ISA through the years

ISA was originally based at a former convalescent hospital in Cults.

Another property in Milltimber was purchased in 1980 to house the elementary school.

Following building works the entire school moved under one roof in Milltimber in 1996.

The school changed its name to International School Aberdeen to reflect the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme that was implemented the same year.

At that time ISA was the only school in Scotland to offer the IB Diploma to its senior students.

A final move came in August 2010 when ISA went to a purpose-built campus at Pitfodels House, where it remains to this day.

The campus includes a 25m swimming pool, climbing wall, five science labs, three performing arts studios and a 300-seat theatre, and a sports complex.

More from the Schools and Family team

Back to school: What new Primary One pupils can expect in the coming weeks

Committee opens public consultation on Moray school closure

Highland Council must take urgent action to reduce number of children in care homes, says report