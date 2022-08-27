Celebrations begin as International School Aberdeen marks 50 years in Granite City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celebrations begin as International School Aberdeen marks 50 years in Granite City

By David Proctor
August 27, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: August 27, 2022, 1:27 pm
Pupils at the International School Aberdeen (ISA) begin marking its 50th year. Picture by Wullie Marr.
Pupils at the International School Aberdeen (ISA) begin marking its 50th year. Picture by Wullie Marr.

Celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of International School Aberdeen (ISA) have begun.

Established in 1972, ISA, formerly known as The American School, opened its doors with 36 students from kindergarten through to Grade 12.

The celebrations marking the school’s golden anniversary began on Friday with a 1970’s-inspired music and dance showcase.

ISA Jazz Band played and pupils were treated to a Highland dance performance.

There was also a special video message from former ISA student and Baltimore Ravens NFL star David Ojabo.

Other events planned to mark ISA’s 50th Anniversary year include an exhibition showcasing the school’s five decades, a time capsule burial and a plaque will be unveiled.

A nod to the past with an eye on the future

Head of school at ISA Nick Little, said everyone at the North Deeside Road institution will be taking part in the celebrations.

He said the school is a “gateway” to the world for its students.

Mr Little said: “It is great to feel the excitement building within the school and to see our entire school community joining together to help commemorate this very special occasion is wonderful.

“ISA embodies the essence of an international school as a gateway to the wider world, yet as a school community, we are immensely proud of our homegrown roots and our heritage in the Granite City.

“As we honour the last 50 years in Aberdeen, we also look to the future as we continue to thrive in our beautiful campus, maintaining a global approach to education and embracing contemporary teaching and learning methods.”

“ISA is such a special place. We are so much more than a school – we are a community. I am grateful for my role over the last four years in helping to lead the school and shape our students into confident learners and active global citizens.”

ISA head of school Nick Little.  Picture by Wullie Marr.

Tribute to school staff

Mr Little said that ISA will not be standing still and that teaching at the school is of a high standard.

He said that working alongside the current crop of teaching staff is “inspiring.”

Mr Little said: “Since the first day of school 50 years ago, we have continued to adapt and move with the times.

“Yet one thing that endures is our quality of teaching and our commitment to providing exceptional care for every child. Student well-being sits at the heart of everything ISA stands for.

“It’s inspiring to have the opportunity to work alongside a talented team of dedicated staff, who continue to go above and beyond to ensure our students are safe and happy at ISA.

“ISA is such a special place. We are so much more than a school – we are a community. I am grateful for my role over the last four years in helping to lead the school and shape our students into confident learners and active global citizens.”

International School Aberdeen are celebrating their 50th anniversary.  Picture by Wullie Marr.

ISA through the years

ISA was originally based at a former convalescent hospital in Cults.

Another property in Milltimber was purchased in 1980 to house the elementary school.

Following building works the entire school moved under one roof in Milltimber in 1996.

The school changed its name to International School Aberdeen to reflect the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme that was implemented the same year.

At that time ISA was the only school in Scotland to offer the IB Diploma to its senior students.

A final move came in August 2010 when ISA went to a purpose-built campus at Pitfodels House, where it remains to this day.

The campus includes a 25m swimming pool, climbing wall, five science labs, three performing arts studios and a 300-seat theatre, and a sports complex.

