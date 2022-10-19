‘We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved’: Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth of improvements

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Belhelvie Church is celebrating the completion of improvements worth £700,000.

Over the last seven years, the congregation has worked hard to upgrade and develop the 19th-century church.

This includes upgrades to the church itself and the Forsyth Hall, a new car park, and a brand new Annexe building which can be used by local groups.

To mark the work, which brings the church – built in 1878 – into the 21st century, the congregation is holding a celebration service this Sunday, October 23rd.

The service, which begins at 11am, will include the official opening of the Annexe building.

Raised over half the sum themselves – and remain debt-free

Minister Paul McKeown said the works had been carried out without the parish going into any debt. Largely thanks to the generosity of the congregation and some well-aimed grant applications.

The congregation managed to raise over half the total sum itself.

“For a wee country congregation, we can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved,” said Rev McKeown.

“The pandemic robbed us of a chance to have a proper opening ceremony. But now that things have opened up again we decided it’d be good to mark the occasion by having a special service on Sunday.

“It’s a chance to look back over the journey of the last seven years and give thanks for what we’ve managed to pull off.

“We are delighted to have finished this major project and owe a huge debt of thanks to everyone who got behind it and supported it, including our donors, those who gave time and effort as well as finance to see the project through, and other local groups and agencies who got behind our efforts.”

Spreading the word: The more who know about it, the better

Rev McKeown wants people to turn up to Belhelvie Church on Sunday and spread the word.

“A big part of our vision for the Annexe is that it be used by both church and community.

“The more folk who’ve seen it, know about it and use it, the better.”

He added: “A special word of thanks needs to go to our development team of Ian Mackenzie, Laura Barron, Francois Van Niekerk, and Allan Ritchie.

“They took this work forward on behalf of the congregation. Without their dedication, hard work and faith this project would never have reached completion.

“We’re excited to see how this space is going to become a blessing to our congregation and parish going forward.”

Children’s parties and weddings

The Annexe has been in use since the start of the year. Various community and fitness classes are already using the new space.

“Folk are making bookings for children’s parties, and we are hoping – in time – to be able to offer out the whole venue, with both halls, for wedding receptions as it’s ideally situated just across from Belhelvie Church itself,” said Rev McKeown.

“We also have some space that might be perfect for a small local business looking for bright, spacious accommodation.

“Anyone who’s interested in running a group in the hall or finding out more should contact us through our website at belhelviechurch.com. We’d love to talk to you and give you the tour!”

