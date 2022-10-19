‘We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved’: Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth of improvements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘We can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved’: Belhelvie Church celebrates £700,000 worth of improvements

By Calum Petrie
October 19, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 19, 2022, 8:13 am
Reverend Paul McKeown outside Belhelvie Church's new Annexe, which will be officially opened on Sunday.
Reverend Paul McKeown outside Belhelvie Church's new Annexe, which will be officially opened on Sunday.

Belhelvie Church is celebrating the completion of improvements worth £700,000.

Over the last seven years, the congregation has worked hard to upgrade and develop the 19th-century church.

This includes upgrades to the church itself and the Forsyth Hall, a new car park, and a brand new Annexe building which can be used by local groups.

To mark the work, which brings the church – built in 1878 – into the 21st century, the congregation is holding a celebration service this Sunday, October 23rd.

The service, which begins at 11am, will include the official opening of the Annexe building.

Raised over half the sum themselves – and remain debt-free

Minister Paul McKeown said the works had been carried out without the parish going into any debt. Largely thanks to the generosity of the congregation and some well-aimed grant applications.

The congregation managed to raise over half the total sum itself.

Belhelvie Church, built in 1878, is fit for the 21st century after a raft of improvements.

“For a wee country congregation, we can rightly be proud of what we’ve achieved,” said Rev McKeown.

“The pandemic robbed us of a chance to have a proper opening ceremony. But now that things have opened up again we decided it’d be good to mark the occasion by having a special service on Sunday.

“It’s a chance to look back over the journey of the last seven years and give thanks for what we’ve managed to pull off.

“We are delighted to have finished this major project and owe a huge debt of thanks to everyone who got behind it and supported it, including our donors, those who gave time and effort as well as finance to see the project through, and other local groups and agencies who got behind our efforts.”

Spreading the word: The more who know about it, the better

Rev McKeown wants people to turn up to Belhelvie Church on Sunday and spread the word.

‘The more folk who know about it the better’.

“A big part of our vision for the Annexe is that it be used by both church and community.

“The more folk who’ve seen it, know about it and use it, the better.”

He added: “A special word of thanks needs to go to our development team of Ian Mackenzie, Laura Barron, Francois Van Niekerk, and Allan Ritchie.

“They took this work forward on behalf of the congregation. Without their dedication, hard work and faith this project would never have reached completion.

“We’re excited to see how this space is going to become a blessing to our congregation and parish going forward.”

Children’s parties and weddings

The Annexe has been in use since the start of the year. Various community and fitness classes are already using the new space.

“Folk are making bookings for children’s parties, and we are hoping – in time – to be able to offer out the whole venue, with both halls, for wedding receptions as it’s ideally situated just across from Belhelvie Church itself,” said Rev McKeown.

“We also have some space that might be perfect for a small local business looking for bright, spacious accommodation.

“Anyone who’s interested in running a group in the hall or finding out more should contact us through our website at belhelviechurch.com. We’d love to talk to you and give you the tour!”

