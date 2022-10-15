Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

By Garrett Stell
October 15, 2022, 6:00 am
The school has had an acting head teacher since July of this year, and after two rounds of advertising, the right candidate hasn't come forward yet. 
The school has had an acting head teacher since July of this year, and after two rounds of advertising, the right candidate hasn't come forward yet. 

Stromness Academy needs a new head teacher, and they’re hoping to avoid the fate of other island schools that have spent months – sometimes years – trying to find the right candidate.

Staff and parents have joined the campaign to try to entice a new head teacher to their corner of the north.

The school has had an acting head teacher since July of this year, and after two rounds of advertising, the right candidate hasn’t come forward yet.

But council staff and the school community are confident that Stromness Academy is an ideal place to work, and they can still avoid the long periods of leadership limbo that have plagued many other island schools.

School and community together

Parent Lianne Taylor has had two daughters at Stromness and she sang the praises of the school and community.

Stromness Academy student Jayden Taylor greets an adoring fan in her role as the 2022 Stromness Shopping Week Queen. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council

One of her daughters, Jayden, was recently crowned queen during Stromness Shopping Week, a well-respected honour within the community.

Giving students a chance to grow within the school and the wider community are part of what makes Stromness Academy a great school, she said.

And it doesn’t hurt that its surroundings are gorgeous, she said.

“Stromness Academy is set in beautiful surroundings with views of the harbour from most departments.

“The community as well as the school staff are supportive and encouraging of the pupils who attend there and there are many opportunities offered both in and outwith the school day.”

And the right leader is critical to success, she added.

“A strong approachable head teacher is so important for a school. They are the person, along with their teaching staff, that you put your child in the care of for the majority of the day.

“It is important that they are always striving for the best for the pupils, teachers and community and are adaptable to the everchanging landscape that young people negotiate.

“They are what holds a school together.”

Community for life

Former Stromness student Hamish Flett loved the academy so much that he couldn’t help but return. Mr Flett is now the principal PE teacher. He said that the academy has plenty to offer students and staff.

PE teacher Hamish Flett attended Stromness Academy when he was a student. Supplied by Orkney Islands Council.

His ideal candidate is someone who is willing to learn about what makes the community tick and meet students and staff where they are.

“It’s not just the pupils and community that make the school special, there’s also the staff. Because it’s a smaller school there is a real team feeling. Teaching can be hard work, but you get out what you put in and I come away with a high level of job satisfaction.”

“We need someone who is willing to understand the pupils and the communities they come from, to be aware of the challenges to ensure equal opportunities for all and to strike up positive relationships from the off.

“Stromness Academy is a fantastic school with pupils who are respectful not just within school but also if you happen to bump into them within the community. I think that speaks volumes about the kind of kids we are nurturing.”

Interested in the job?

If you think you might be the right fit for Stromness Academy, the job details are available online.

The positions pays £73,620 per year, including a Distant Islands Allowance. The six-year secondary school hosts roughly 350 students. The catchment area covers the town of Stromness and the West Mainland, plus the islands of Hoy and Graemsay.

More than two-thirds of the student population travel in by bus or ferry.

To learn more about the job or living in Orkney, contact Jane Partridge at jane.partridge@glow.orkneyschools.org.uk.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

Albyn students and their colleagues from the Erasmus+ Project
VIDEO: Six-nation student orchestra takes centre stage in Aberdeen for one-time performance
The school has had an acting head teacher since July of this year, and after two rounds of advertising, the right candidate hasn't come forward yet. 
Japanese visitors cement partnership with RGU
Councillors have made a recommendation to permanently close Gartly School. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Councillors recommend to close oil-hit Gartly School for good
The Balmedie School catchment area could soon see amended to include all youngsters in the Blackdog area. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Consultation launched to rezone Blackdog catchment area to Balmedie School
The school has had an acting head teacher since July of this year, and after two rounds of advertising, the right candidate hasn't come forward yet. 
Have schools become too politically correct? When 'failure' becomes 'delayed success'
Orkney's Lord Lieutenant Elaine Grieve visited Stromness Primary to help deliver their letters to King Charles III
Stromness pupils hoping for a royal reply after writing to the King
The school has had an acting head teacher since July of this year, and after two rounds of advertising, the right candidate hasn't come forward yet. 
Baby Loss Awareness Week: Three Highland mums share their stories
The school has had an acting head teacher since July of this year, and after two rounds of advertising, the right candidate hasn't come forward yet. 
Generation Porn: What impact are adult websites having on our youngsters?
The school has had an acting head teacher since July of this year, and after two rounds of advertising, the right candidate hasn't come forward yet. 
GALLERY: Archie Foundation mascot is brought to life in new book illustrated by local…
The school has had an acting head teacher since July of this year, and after two rounds of advertising, the right candidate hasn't come forward yet. 
Aberdeenshire experts share their advice for supporting children with dyslexia

Most Read

1
The school has had an acting head teacher since July of this year, and after two rounds of advertising, the right candidate hasn't come forward yet. 
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
The school has had an acting head teacher since July of this year, and after two rounds of advertising, the right candidate hasn't come forward yet. 
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
The school has had an acting head teacher since July of this year, and after two rounds of advertising, the right candidate hasn't come forward yet. 
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
The school has had an acting head teacher since July of this year, and after two rounds of advertising, the right candidate hasn't come forward yet. 
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
The school has had an acting head teacher since July of this year, and after two rounds of advertising, the right candidate hasn't come forward yet. 
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
The school has had an acting head teacher since July of this year, and after two rounds of advertising, the right candidate hasn't come forward yet. 
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
The school has had an acting head teacher since July of this year, and after two rounds of advertising, the right candidate hasn't come forward yet. 
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
The school has had an acting head teacher since July of this year, and after two rounds of advertising, the right candidate hasn't come forward yet. 
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building

More from Press and Journal

The school has had an acting head teacher since July of this year, and after two rounds of advertising, the right candidate hasn't come forward yet. 
Newly revamped Banchory skate park finally reopens after five years of planning and fundraising
The school has had an acting head teacher since July of this year, and after two rounds of advertising, the right candidate hasn't come forward yet. 
Royal National Mod: Saturday's results in full
The school has had an acting head teacher since July of this year, and after two rounds of advertising, the right candidate hasn't come forward yet. 
Plaque commemorating 150th anniversary of Aberdeen ship's success in tea clipper race unveiled
The school has had an acting head teacher since July of this year, and after two rounds of advertising, the right candidate hasn't come forward yet. 
Far travelled piper wins gold at home
The school has had an acting head teacher since July of this year, and after two rounds of advertising, the right candidate hasn't come forward yet. 
Lanark youngster overcomes adversity to win at his first Mod
The school has had an acting head teacher since July of this year, and after two rounds of advertising, the right candidate hasn't come forward yet. 
Dumfries teen proud to take home first place
The school has had an acting head teacher since July of this year, and after two rounds of advertising, the right candidate hasn't come forward yet. 
Malky Mackay pleased with Ross County's efforts to snatch late winner in 1-1 draw…
The school has had an acting head teacher since July of this year, and after two rounds of advertising, the right candidate hasn't come forward yet. 
Elgin City manager Gavin Price frustrated as side slip up against 10-man Forfar Athletic
5 key moments from day one of Green conference
The school has had an acting head teacher since July of this year, and after two rounds of advertising, the right candidate hasn't come forward yet. 
Fine Premiership margins underlined as Ross County held to 1-1 draw by Dundee United

Editor's Picks

Most Commented