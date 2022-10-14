VIDEO: Six-nation student orchestra takes centre stage in Aberdeen for one-time performance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Albyn School musicians collaborated with schools in France, Spain, Italy, Lithuania and Greece over the last two years as part of a special Erasmus+ Project.

The result was “A Symphony for Europe”, which more than 130 students wrote together while collaborating remotely.

It premiered at a special performance on Wednesday, October 12 at 7 pm in the Music Hall in Aberdeen.

Director of Music and Erasmus+ Co-Ordinator, Owen Somerville called it a special night and a fitting end to the project.

“Six nations were working together who speak different languages but the thing that united everyone was music, the universal language of the World.”

Together on stage at last

Albyn School began their musical project in 2020. Even though UK schools are no longer eligible for the EU’s Erasmus+ programme, they were allowed to complete the project, which was extended until the end of this year due to delays caused by Covid-19.

Last year, a concert was held virtually, featuring performers from Albyn and IIS A. Lombardi school in Italy.

But this year the students were finally able to meet in person and take the stage together.

On Wednesday night, students from IIS A. Lombardi in Italy; Itxaropena Ikastola in Spain; Music School of Corinth in Greece; Molėtai Gymnasium in Lithuania; and Collège Jules Ferry in France came to Albyn to perform their masterpiece.

Organisers described the concert as a “celebration of our similarities and differences.”

There were performances from each Erasmus+ country. Joining them were Albyn’s P3-P6 and P7-S6 choirs as well as the Albyn P7–S6 Vocal Ensemble.

The Albyn P7-S6 Orchestra, as well as the combined orchestra of the six Erasmus+ nations, provided the musical score for the evening.

UK will always be part of Europe

An Albyn spokesperson said that even though this marked the end of Erasmus+ at Albyn, keeping an eye on Europe will always be important.

“One of our main goals, as a UK school, is to help our pupils realise that they are still European despite our departure from the EU.

“Pupils from each of the six schools were finally able to meet in person to enjoy a cultural and musical exchange, having had to work together remotely because of the pandemic.”

And Albyn music director Owen Somerville said that there have been many benefits as a result of participating in the Erasmus+ project. Some of Albyn’s students travelled to Italy earlier this month, and he said the entire process has been “a real melting pot of creativity, ideas and cultures.”

“We have learned so much about each other, our cultures and our music.

“When people come together for this kind of event everyone benefits, barriers are broken down and we all are enriched.

“Out of Covid has come an amazing experience of collaboration.

“In a world ever more divided has come unity of purpose.”

