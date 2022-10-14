VIDEO: Six-nation student orchestra takes centre stage in Aberdeen for one-time performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
VIDEO: Six-nation student orchestra takes centre stage in Aberdeen for one-time performance

By Garrett Stell
October 14, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: October 14, 2022, 2:05 pm

Albyn School musicians collaborated with schools in France, Spain, Italy, Lithuania and Greece over the last two years as part of a special Erasmus+ Project.

The result was “A Symphony for Europe”, which more than 130 students wrote together while collaborating remotely.

It premiered at a special performance on Wednesday, October 12 at 7 pm in the Music Hall in Aberdeen.

Director of Music and Erasmus+ Co-Ordinator, Owen Somerville called it a special night and a fitting end to the project.

“Six nations were working together who speak different languages but the thing that united everyone was music, the universal language of the World.”

Together on stage at last

Albyn School began their musical project in 2020. Even though UK schools are no longer eligible for the EU’s Erasmus+ programme, they were allowed to complete the project, which was extended until the end of this year due to delays caused by Covid-19.

Young choral and orchestral performers from Aberdeen and across Europe played together at the Aberdeen Music Hall. Supplied by Fran McKelvie | Albyn School

Last year, a concert was held virtually, featuring performers from Albyn and IIS A. Lombardi school in Italy.

But this year the students were finally able to meet in person and take the stage together.

Albyn students and their colleagues from the Erasmus+ Project
Rehearsals for “A Symphony for Europe” lasted throughout most of the afternoon on Wednesday. Supplied by Fran McKelvie | Albyn School

On Wednesday night, students from IIS A. Lombardi in Italy; Itxaropena Ikastola in Spain; Music School of Corinth in Greece; Molėtai Gymnasium in Lithuania; and Collège Jules Ferry in France came to Albyn to perform their masterpiece.

Organisers described the concert as a “celebration of our similarities and differences.”

There were performances from each Erasmus+ country. Joining them were Albyn’s P3-P6 and P7-S6 choirs as well as the Albyn P7–S6 Vocal Ensemble.

The Albyn P7-S6 Orchestra, as well as the combined orchestra of the six Erasmus+ nations, provided the musical score for the evening.

UK will always be part of Europe

An Albyn spokesperson said that even though this marked the end of Erasmus+ at Albyn, keeping an eye on Europe will always be important.

“One of our main goals, as a UK school, is to help our pupils realise that they are still European despite our departure from the EU.

“Pupils from each of the six schools were finally able to meet in person to enjoy a cultural and musical exchange, having had to work together remotely because of the pandemic.”

Albyn students and their colleagues from the Erasmus+ Project
Wednesday’s Erasmus+ concert featured more than 130 student musicians on stage together from six different countries. Supplied by Fran McKelvie | Albyn School

And Albyn music director Owen Somerville said that there have been many benefits as a result of participating in the Erasmus+ project. Some of Albyn’s students travelled to Italy earlier this month, and he said the entire process has been “a real melting pot of creativity, ideas and cultures.”

“We have learned so much about each other, our cultures and our music.

“When people come together for this kind of event everyone benefits, barriers are broken down and we all are enriched.

“Out of Covid has come an amazing experience of collaboration.

“In a world ever more divided has come unity of purpose.”

