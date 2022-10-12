Have schools become too politically correct? When ‘failure’ becomes ‘delayed success’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Have schools become too politically correct? When ‘failure’ becomes ‘delayed success’

By Calum Petrie
October 12, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: October 13, 2022, 10:06 am
'Life is a race': Has ‘failure’ become a dirty word in Scottish classrooms? And have schools become too politically correct?
'Life is a race': Has ‘failure’ become a dirty word in Scottish classrooms? And have schools become too politically correct?

‘Success is going from failure to failure without losing enthusiasm.’ So said Winston Churchill. But has ‘failure’ become a dirty word in Scottish classrooms? And have schools become too politically correct?

That’s certainly the view of more than one teacher I have spoken to.

One said they had been encouraged to say that a pupil had experienced ‘delayed success’, rather than ‘failed’ an exercise.

The teacher described this as “not helpful” in helping pupils improve.

Instead, they said that ‘failing’, learning from the ‘failure’, improving, and coming back and trying again, is a perfectly natural and beneficial part of the learning and improving process for all kids.

‘We can’t sugar coat life for them’

Dan Warrender is a lecturer in mental health nursing at Robert Gordon University (RGU) in Aberdeen.

He said there is a balance to be struck. While it’s a positive that schools are taking mental health more seriously, kids need to be ready for adult life and all its ups and downs.

Is it politically incorrect for schools to tell pupils they have 'failed'?
Is it politically incorrect for schools to tell pupils they have ‘failed’?

“Excessive competition can be detrimental to people’s mental health,” he said.

“Certainly perfectionism is a known issue, particularly for younger adults. Often their sense of wellbeing is tied to their level of achievement.

“We just need to be careful in case kids internalize that sense of failure. They can think ‘oh, I’ve failed’, and then internalize that to be ‘I am a failure’.

“On the other hand, we can’t sugar coat life for them. They are going to go out into the world, where they’re going to experience people getting ahead of them, people getting the job that they wanted, essentially not getting everything they want in life.”

The P&J has previously looked at education in countries which outperform Scotland in the Pisa tests.

Several parents we spoke to – expats living in the north and north-east – pointed to Scottish schools being too politically correct.

They attribute their countries’ educational success at least in part to its competitive nature and open dialogue on success and failure.

‘Life is a race’

'Real life is a constant race': Aiky Goh with husband Kenny and children Grace and Elspeth.
‘Real life is a constant race’: Aiky Goh with husband Kenny and children Grace and Elspeth.

Aiky Goh, originally from Singapore, lives in Inverness where she has a child at Crown Primary School.

She said Singaporeans develop an innate competitiveness and drive to succeed while still at school, which serves them well in later life.

“I don’t believe in not giving out medals during sports day for fear of offending the losers,” she said.

“Sadly, this is commonplace now in Scottish schools.

“Real life is a constant race. If kids are not taught that reality from a young age, how will they have the drive and motivation to work hard and succeed?”

‘Participation trophies’

Not giving out medals is one way of not upsetting anyone.

Another is to give awards to everyone, such as the phenomenon of ‘participation trophies’ at school sports days.

Based upon the idea that it will enhance children’s self-esteem, many see them as a harmless encouragement to kids.

Others, however, such as the Novak Djokovic Foundation, say they breed complacency and a sense of entitlement among youths.

Dan said: “I appreciate the intent of schools in trying to think about people’s feelings. That’s definitely a step forward compared to where we used to be.

“But while we might be protecting their mental health in the moment, does it impact them in the future? Like when they don’t get the job, but don’t get a participation medal for showing up to the interview either.”

Open teachers, frank discussions

'Things have changed in Scotland': Violet Li with husband Cammy and kids Li and Aaron.
‘Things have changed in Scotland’: Violet Li with husband Cammy and kids Li and Aaron.

Violet Li is originally from Quanzhou in China, but has lived in Aberdeen for 18 years. She has one child in primary school and another in secondary school.

She said Chinese teachers communicate openly and frankly about a child’s progress.

Pupils have their rankings published for others to see. And parents are kept fully aware of their child’s progress, whether flattering or not.

The idea is to not only foster competitiveness, but also give parents the chance to intervene when their child is struggling.

“In Scotland it can be very hard to find out if your child is doing well in school or not,” said Violet.

“The teachers tend to be very careful with what they write in the end-of-term report.

“In China you have your rankings published in black and white for everyone to see. It’s perhaps cruel, but it’s effective.

“In Scotland, things have changed. Years ago, things like telling parents their child isn’t doing well would have been a fairly straightforward thing.

“Now you have to be careful, you have to be mindful of the child’s and parents’ feelings or you could get into trouble. I find that quite extreme.”

‘What do we measure as success in a society?’

'We can't pretend everything's fine when it's not' - Dan Warrender.
‘We can’t pretend everything’s fine when it’s not’ – Dan Warrender.

Dan said every society has a balance to strike, and that academic success is not the be all and end all of life.

“I’m not convinced that we should be moving towards those kinds of societies that really fixate on academic achievement,” he said.

“There’s no doubt that they [countries such as Singapore and China] outperform us educationally. But I think if you were to ask these kids how they feel, I’m not convinced they would be feeling that great.

“That’s the balance. What do we measure as success in a society? Is it academic achievement, or is it actually kids who are happy and healthy?

“I don’t think there is a right answer.

“Schools have definitely shifted for the good in terms of paying attention to kids’ mental health, and that’s brilliant.

“But I think they have potentially tipped over the edge in terms of, well, we can’t pretend everything’s fine when it’s not. That’s not helpful for anyone either.”

‘The PC discussion is a distraction’

Highland education chairman John Finlayson denied schools had become too politically correct.

He said: “I suggest the word failure is not helpful. Improvement is a better word.

“I often have bad rounds of golf but I don’t actually fail. I just need to do better, so I evaluate what I need to do to improve the parts of my game that didn’t click.

“If I said to someone, who has just started playing golf and shoots a big score, that they had failed, I doubt that would motivate them to continue.”

And Aberdeen City Council education convener Martin Greig said: “The PC discussion is a distraction from the real responsibility of providing quality education opportunities to every pupil.”

More Schools & Family news

Baby Loss Awareness Week: Three Highland mums share their stories

Aberdeenshire experts share their advice for supporting children with dyslexia

Stromness pupils hoping for a royal reply after writing to the King

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

Orkney's Lord Lieutenant Elaine Grieve visited Stromness Primary to help deliver their letters to King Charles III
Stromness pupils hoping for a royal reply after writing to the King
Highland mothers share their precious memories for Baby Loss Awareness Week. Photo: Louise Mainland.
Baby Loss Awareness Week: Three Highland mums share their stories
Do youngsters need to be protected against extreme porn?
Generation Porn: What impact are adult websites having on our youngsters?
Children from across Scotland illustrated Archie Foundation's colourful new book. This image is by Maisie at St Cyrus Primary, Aberdeenshire.
GALLERY: Archie Foundation mascot is brought to life in new book illustrated by local…
North east dyslexia expert shares advice and information for support children with dyslexia.
Aberdeenshire experts share their advice for supporting children with dyslexia
UHI Moray class of 2022 graduates at he ceremony
UHI Moray Class of 2022 ready for new challenges
Fun, free activities for all the family this October.
MAP: Free October holiday fun across the Highlands and Moray
Best in Scotland: A Freedom of Information request made to the SQA showed that 96.9% of exams sat by Albyn pupils this year resulted in A to C grades.
Aberdeen school achieves best Higher results in Scotland
Primary school teacher Sarah Watson represented Scotland at the dodgeball European championships.
'Dodgeball has inspired me': Aberdeen teacher wins international sporting honours
Caithness International Science Festival went down a storm with local families.
Caithness Science Festival: Family fun day back with a bang

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
crash kingsway
A9 reopens following three-vehicle crash at Kingussie
3
man assaulted elgin
37-year-old man charged after police seize drugs worth £45,000 from motorist near Inverurie
4
The 2019 winners of The North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year Competition. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Top talent recognised as North East of Scotland Chef and Restaurant of the Year…
5
Aberdeen Airport parking charges.
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
6
Aberdeen’s Espionage nightclub provided floors of fun in the noughties
7
Gumblossom Bakeshop
New Gumblossom Bakeshop with giant cookies and brookies on the menu to open in…
8
Eddie Williams lifting Invercauld stone at strongman event in Braemar
Braemar’s Invercauld Stone lifted for the first time by an Aussie and a Scot
9
Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen MSP says late night bar argument was a row with ex while out…
2
10
cow train
Train services delayed after cow ‘refuses’ to mooove off Inverness to Aberdeen line

More from Press and Journal

A body has been found in the search for Eleanor Mallet. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson
Body found in search for missing Inverness woman
RES has sparked controversy with plans for 850ft+ turbines at Hill of Fare in Aberdeenshire
Local MP says proposed 820ft Hill of Fare turbines are 'simply too big'
Young at Heart Deeside is offering a warm space in Aboyne Library every Tuesday and Friday. Images: macondo/ Shutterstock
Warm bank in Aboyne twice a week as people forced to turn off heating
To go with story by David Mackay. A9 crash near Kingussie Picture shows; A9 near Kingussie. Kingussie. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 64, dies following three-car crash on A9 near Kingussie
Four in every five families in the Western Isles will be in fuel poverty this winter. Image: Maureen McLean/Shutterstock.
Concerns raised as four in five families in Western Isles plunged into fuel poverty
Royal Mail managers are striking in a pay row.
Postal workers across the north, north-east and islands to strike today for a 'dignified,…
Post Thumbnail
Behind the scenes at The Society Awards 2022
BrewDog founders Martin Dickie (right) and James Watt at the site of their Lost Forest, on the Highland estate the company owns (Photo: BrewDog)
David Ross: Overlooked government report shows Scotland is screaming out for land reform
Team Europe's Sergio Garcia practices on the 1st during the second preview day of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin. Picture date: Tuesday September 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story GOLF Ryder. Photo credit should read: Anthony Behar/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.
Stephen Gallacher: Sad to see Sergio Garcia's Ryder Cup career end with a whimper
Bethany Watt was reported missing on Monday. Image: Shutterstock.
Man knocked on door holding bread knife... and police officer answered

Editor's Picks