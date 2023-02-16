Three charged following Shetland break-in and attempted break-in

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are warning people in Shetland not to leave valuables on show after three men were charged in connection with two alleged robberies in Shetland.

The incidents, that happened on Commercial Street in Lerwick, and in the Tingwall area, both included breaking into property.

Police officers were said to have been assaulted when apprehending the two men in connection to the Tingwall incident.

A police spokesman said they are still making inquiries into both incidents and have asked the public to come forward.

Inquiries ongoing

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm two men have been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted break-in to a property and assaulting police officers, which took place in the Tingwall area around 9pm on Tuesday.

“The pair – aged 22 and 43 – appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday and are expected to appear again at a later date.

“Officers have also conducted inquiries into a separate report, regarding a break-in on Commercial Street, Lerwick, which was reported around 12.20am on Monday.

“A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are continuing.”

Inspector Sam Greshon said: “Anyone with information, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the Commercial Street area in the early hours of Monday should call police on 101, quoting incident 0037 of 13 February.

“At this time, I’d also like to remind members of the community to take care with securing their properties and vehicles, especially at night.

“Don’t leave any valuables in plain sight, to discourage any opportunistic thieves.”