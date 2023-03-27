Childminding association revives recruitment drive to fill Highlands gap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

Childminding association revives recruitment drive to fill Highlands gap

Locals interested in a career in childminding are being offered a leg up to provide a key community service.

By Garrett Stell
Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA
Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA

The Scottish Childminding Association’s latest recruitment drive is targeting 20 new childminders in the Highlands, as well as more than 100 more in other areas.

This current campaign builds on last year’s efforts to address a growing need for childcare in the rural Highlands and Islands.

During the rural recruitment pilot project in 2022, the SCMA recruited 60 new childminders, many of them located in the Highlands and Islands.

A spokeswoman for the SCMA said that last year’s recruitment helped new childminders with training, funding and support to register with the Care Inspectorate and get their childminding businesses up and running in underserved areas.

Once registered, new childminders will have access to a minimum £750 business start-up grant.

Linsey Paul, 28, from Ardersier, joined through the pilot recruitment project last April. Despite not having previous childcare experience, she said the SCMA guided her through every step of the way and she’s now meeting a need in the local community.

“I saw the advert and it was like a lightbulb moment. I was so excited because something just clicked, and I knew this was right for me.”

Helping the community

An SCMA spokeswoman said that many new childminders are similar to Linsey. It isn’t necessary to have previous care experience, and most come to the profession from a variety of different fields.

Linsey Paul set up ABC Childminding service in Ardersier in 2022, with support from the SCMA through their rural recruitment project. Image: SCMA

After first seeing the recruitment advertisement in Ardersier, Linsey did some quick research and found that a childminding career could meet a lot of her needs, including allowing her to set her own hours and look after her own two-year-old daughter.

But more than that, she also knew it would give her a chance to help her community.

“There is no other available childcare in the village. Some parents have to travel long distances to find before and after-school childcare.

“I knew it would really help families in the area to have this particular childcare option on their own doorstep.”

Even while she was still in the setup phase, Linsey said that she began noticing a real demand for her services in the community: Her waiting list filled up while she was still in the process of registering with the Care Inspectorate.

Childminders a ‘God-send’ to local families

Her service, ABC Childminding, welcomed its first children in October 2022. She provides before and after-school care and allows parents some flexibility in timing if they need it.

Childminders provide a critical service for local parents, allowing local economies to grow and children to get the care they need. Image: SCMA

One parent, Linsey Cameron, said that ABC Childminding has been a lifeline for her family.

“Linsey has been an absolute God-send to families in Ardersier. We have needed a childminder in the village for a long time.

“I previously had to rely on friends to look after my girls and it was very stressful trying to arrange who was going to be looking after them each day and it could be confusing for the girls.

“Linsey has provided continuity and my girls absolutely adore her. They can’t wait to see her anytime they are due to go!”

How to get involved

Including the new childminders in the Highlands and Islands, the SCMA is working to recruit 115 new childminders in targeted rural and urban areas. The targeted areas in the north include priority areas of Thurso, Tongue, Bettyhill, Durness, Portkerra, Kinlochbervie, Skye and Portree.

The SCMA is also recruiting on the Islands of Arran, Coll, Tiree, Cumbrae, Bute, South Uist, Kintyre Peninsula, Rosneath Peninsula, Foyers and Stratherrick.

The scheme also targets specific regions of Dundee, Edinburgh, Dumfries and Galloway, Glasgow and East Renfrewshire.

You can learn more about the recruitment project and resources available to new childminders online. The SCMA’s recruitment drive is supported by funding from the Scottish Government and other local authorities and agencies.

Read more from the Schools and Family team

Government report identifies ‘serious’ gaps in rural childcare

How do I talk to my child about climate change?

Dunvegan primary in the spotlight as education minister admits 12,000 Highlands and Islands pupils taught in poor conditions

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA
How do I talk to my child about climate change?
Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA
Mackie Academy pupils triumph at Young Enterprise Grampian final
Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA
Dunvegan primary in the spotlight as education minister admits 12,000 Highlands and Islands pupils…
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: March 27
Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA
Aberdeenshire secondary teaching shortage 'close to crisis point'
Liam Kerr MSP and Ken McLeod of Aberdeen City Council at the bus stop for the Hazlehead to Mannofield bus
Pressure piling on council to restore 'essential' school bus service
Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA
UHI Inverness launches suicide helpline partnership
Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA
New catchment zones agreed for Greenbrae and Glashieburn schools
Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA
Gordonstoun students and staff sleep out to help out
3
Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA
Exclusive: An inside look at the possible future of Scottish qualifications

Most Read

1
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
2
Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA
Portlethen mum taking ‘positive mindset’ to the Courage on the Catwalk stage
3
Plans to replace draughty Old Aberdeen windows have become something of a pane for their owner
Appeal to replace historic windows at draughty £600,000 Old Aberdeen home refused and new…
4
Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA
Thief stole £25,000 worth of vehicles in three nights – blaming Covid lockdown
5
Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
6
Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA
Man faces jail after knocking shopper unconscious and breaking his face
7
Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA
Dons player Hayden Coulson in search for family’s dog after A92 crash near Muchalls
8
Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA
Courage on the Catwalk model says life is about making memories after cancer diagnosis
9
Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA
Scotland’s new first minister will be chosen today – here’s what happens next
10
Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA
Keith mum with MS frustrated by delays in moving into accessible home

More from Press and Journal

Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA
Boy, 3, airlifted to hospital with 'life-threatening injuries' following one-car crash on A98 near…
Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA
Jess Thorup is NOT a target for Aberdeen manager's job
Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA
Daytime convoy in place for A90 roadworks near Hatton from tomorrow
Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA
Visitor to Orkney spared night on tiny island by rescuers after being cut-off by…
Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA
Winter weather warning from mountain rescue teams after weekend of incidents in the hills
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill promises players are 'hurting' at their current plight
Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA
Scotland fan view: Angus Gunn is the perfect answer to Steve Clarke's goalkeeping dilemma
Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA
Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez reveals frustration of final season at Pittodrie as he…
Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA
Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to…
Support is available for people interested in launching their own childminding business. Image: SCMA
Has the bubble burst for Scotland's only commercial gold miner?

Editor's Picks

Most Commented