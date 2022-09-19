Government report identifies ‘serious’ gaps in rural childcare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Government report identifies ‘serious’ gaps in rural childcare

By Garrett Stell
September 19, 2022, 11:45 am
Carers, parents and providers are struggling to meet basic childcare needs in Scotland's rural and island areas.
Carers, parents and providers are struggling to meet basic childcare needs in Scotland's rural and island areas.

A Scottish Government report has found that rural and island families are struggling to find accessible and affordable childcare.

The Scottish Government’s report on accessing childcare in rural and island settings highlights pitfalls for parents in Scotland’s most remote areas in Argyll and Bute, Aberdeenshire, Dumfries and Galloway, Highlands, Shetland and the Western Isles.

According to the report, rural parents are having problems affording childcare, accessing it when they need it and finding resources for children under the age of three.

Meanwhile, childcare providers are facing their own set of challenges.

Inconsistent demand, varying age ranges of children and funding shortages are making it harder for providers to meet the needs of parents.

‘No choice’ but to ask friends for help

One parent responding to the survey said that returning to work has left them scrambling for childcare.

“Currently we struggle to find any childcare for between the ages of 1-2. My daughter has just turned one and I have just started back at work, following my maternity leave.”

The only option is for the child to stay with family or friends, they added.

Many respondents from Shetland and the Western Isles said that they work seasonally, or they do shift work with inconsistent schedules.

This caused problems trying to register their children at nurseries and other formal services, where they are often expected to register in advance or guarantee a consistent booking that they might not be able to use.

‘Unprecedented childcare crisis’ in Ullapool has parents calling for help

A group of parents in the Highlands has been struggling with many of these factors directly. Last year in Ullapool, half of the village’s private childminders retired. This came after many private and council-funded nursery facilities closed during the pandemic.

It left parents in what they called an ‘unprecedented childcare crisis’. Parents who work seasonal jobs in the popular tourism industry have a hard time getting help when they need it.

And even some of the remaining providers said that they simply didn’t have the funding necessary to offer services to a smaller population on an inconsistent basis.

Business problems facing a ‘community service’

Earlier this year, the Scottish Childminding Association (SCMA) launched a childminder recruitment campaign. Their goal was to target shortages in many of the rural and island areas surveyed by the Government report.

Childminding is a business at its core, even in rural communities where it’s crucial for many families. That means that providers have to make tough decisions according to the economic factors in play.

The Government report called childcare an ‘essential community service’ in rural and island areas. Its findings suggested local authority subsidies that could support providers when demand is low.

The report also highlighted the importance of flexibility. In addition to wraparound care after school, the report suggested pop-up or travelling service providers to give parents more options for time and location.

Council agrees with report findings

A spokesperson for Highland Council said that the report highlighted many issues that the council is already working to address.

She added that, in addition to shortfalls in rural areas, there are also challenges in finding qualified carers for Gaelic speakers and children in Gaelic Medium Education.

The council pointed to its efforts to bring in community support for childminders in rural areas, a solution promoted in the report.

Ullapool is one of the many Highland villages struggling to support its childcare needs. Picture by Jason Hedges.

“We bring together businesses, providers, communities and their representatives to explore ways to collaborate to meet the variety of needs parents and families have.

“We promote and facilitate wider community collaboration, linking providers with existing sites, services and facilities such as leisure providers, local authority sites and services and wellbeing services.”

More needs to be done for ‘absolutely vital resource’

In response to the Government’s report, Rachael Hamilton, the Scottish Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs and Islands, called on the Government to make rural childcare a priority.

“Continuity and reliability of childcare are absolutely vital for developing and sustaining thriving rural and island communities.

“Creating such networks is a cornerstone of the Scottish Government’s recent proposals for a new Agriculture Bill. However, this report shows that they are failing at the very first hurdle.

“Integrated, fully-functioning infrastructure is at the heart of every country and Scotland’s rural and island groups are being sadly let down.”

Read more from the schools and family team

‘What a lovely thing to have’ – Glenurquhart pupils will treasure their Jubilee forester coins

One step closer to teacher strike after union ‘overwhelmingly’ rejects pay offer

Thousands of Highland pupils seek help from school counsellors – but ‘boys don’t cry’ myth remains a problem

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

Carers, parents and providers are struggling to meet basic childcare needs in Scotland's rural and island areas.
'What a lovely thing to have' - Glenurquhart pupils will treasure their Jubilee forester…
1
Aberdeenshire and Orkney will be hit by a school worker strike in September.
One step closer to teacher strike after union 'overwhelmingly' rejects pay offer
1
Carers, parents and providers are struggling to meet basic childcare needs in Scotland's rural and island areas.
Aberdeen University festival kicks off with artistic visions of history
Carers, parents and providers are struggling to meet basic childcare needs in Scotland's rural and island areas.
Thousands of Highland pupils seek help from school counsellors - but 'boys don't cry'…
1
Carers, parents and providers are struggling to meet basic childcare needs in Scotland's rural and island areas.
Highland primary school attainment is on the up, with 10% boost in literacy this…
1
Carers, parents and providers are struggling to meet basic childcare needs in Scotland's rural and island areas.
GALLERY: Highland and Island pupils showcase enormous talent for Roald Dahl Day
1
Carers, parents and providers are struggling to meet basic childcare needs in Scotland's rural and island areas.
GALLERY: Highland and Moray pupils' magical art for Roald Dahl Day
1
Carers, parents and providers are struggling to meet basic childcare needs in Scotland's rural and island areas.
GALLERY: Highland pupils' big, friendly drawings for Roald Dahl Day
1
Carers, parents and providers are struggling to meet basic childcare needs in Scotland's rural and island areas.
GALLERY: Highland pupils' animalistic art for Roald Dahl Day
1
Carers, parents and providers are struggling to meet basic childcare needs in Scotland's rural and island areas.
GALLERY: Aberdeenshire pupils' wondercrump art for Roald Dahl Day
1

More from Press and Journal

Carers, parents and providers are struggling to meet basic childcare needs in Scotland's rural and island areas.
Driver jailed after flouting disqualification for 25th time
Carers, parents and providers are struggling to meet basic childcare needs in Scotland's rural and island areas.
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie 'must be knocking at the door' of Scotland squad, says boss…
0
Carers, parents and providers are struggling to meet basic childcare needs in Scotland's rural and island areas.
Readers' letters: The Queen, environmental protests and events that have lodged in our memories
0
Carers, parents and providers are struggling to meet basic childcare needs in Scotland's rural and island areas.
Kerry Hudson: Social media is a force for good - but I'm keeping my…
0
Carers, parents and providers are struggling to meet basic childcare needs in Scotland's rural and island areas.
Philippa Grant, a Highland countess: Family and friends pay tribute to a 'tour de…
0
Brian Binnie, who grew up in Aberdeen and followed Neil Armstrong into space, dies…

Editor's Picks