Home Education

Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Moray

Check out our gallery of Last Class 2023 pictures from schools all across Moray.

Last class 2023 Moray photos
By Kieran Beattie

The summer holidays are almost here, and that can only mean one thing — the return of Last Class.

Our annual celebration of Primary Seven pupils from across Moray who are getting ready to take the next step in their education journey.

We want to wish every P7 pupil all the very best for their futures as they prepare to start classes at secondary school, make new friends, and face new challenges.

Check out the pictures below to see if your local school in Moray has been featured.

Can I buy Last Class 2023 photos?

Yes you can, by visiting this page of our website and filling in the required details. 

Last Class 2023 pictures will be online on our website for each of the following regions on the following dates:

  • Aberdeen, Wednesday June 28
  • Aberdeenshire, Thursday June 29
  • Moray, Friday June 30
  • Highlands, Saturday July 1

Last Class 2023 in Moray:

Findochty Primary School pupils
Findochty Primary School
Applegrove Primary School pupils
Applegrove Primary School
Dyke Primary School pupils
Dyke Primary School
Burghead Primary School pupils
Burghead Primary School
Cullen Primary School pupils
Cullen Primary School
Hopeman Primary School pupils
Hopeman Primary School
Keith Primary School pupils
Keith Primary School
Millbank Primary School pupils
Millbank Primary School
Alves Primary School pupils
Alves Primary School
Craigellachie Primary pupils
Craigellachie Primary
Cluny Primary pupils
Cluny Primary, Buckie
Greenwards Primary School pupils
Greenwards Primary School
Bishopmill Primary School pupils
Bishopmill Primary School
Milne's Primary School pupils
Milne’s Primary School
Seafield Primary School pupils
Seafield Primary School
New Elgin Primary School, Classes: P7a & P7b 
New Elgin Primary School, Classes: P7a & P7b
Pilmuir Primary School p7 pupils
Pilmuir Primary School

