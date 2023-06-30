‘We took bad advice’: Aberdeen school faces backlash over floodlights

An Aberdeen school has admitted it took “very bad advice” when installing floodlights which have become a bugbear of surrounding residents.

International School Aberdeen (ISA) added eight masts to its 3G pitch without permission from the city council back in 2020.

But the school wanted to fix its mistake and lodged new plans for four taller lights to be put in place instead.

Why did Aberdeen International School need to install floodlights?

Planning permission for the pitch was granted in 2007 with a condition stating that no external lighting be installed.

And former police officer Councillor Neil Copland interrogated facilities manager Iain Williamson as to why they broke that rule.

Mr Williamson told the council planning committee that during the Covid pandemic there was “zero internal play” for pupils as indoor facilities were forced to close.

The school decided to look at what could be done to provide activities outside for youngsters instead, he said.

School bosses thought they could install floodlights and decided to go ahead and do so.

School followed contractor’s ‘inaccurate comments’

But the ISA facilities manager admitted they took “very bad advice” from contractors.

He explained that due to “inaccurate comments”, the school was told that the existing masts were not tall enough to need planning permission.

“Obviously we should have checked that and we would like to make that correct now by putting in the proper floodlighting with the proper structure,” Mr Williamson said.

“We should have double-checked and I will acknowledge that the school should have come back to the planning committee.”

Having pressed the issue twice, Mr Copland terminated his interview.

Objections raised by community council and residents

Neighbours and the Braeside and Mannofield Community Council opposed the four taller masts.

Culter Youth Football Club has leased out the pitch, which is located within the school grounds on North Deeside Road.

Aspiring footballers use the ground for training. But residents claim sessions can run on into the night – with some ending as late as 11.30pm.

Resident Jan Robertson said the regular use of the pitches six days a week has had a huge impact on locals.

She also said the lights were installed without any consultation with residents.

Ms Robertson said: “We can hear the noise of training in the winter inside our houses with the doors and windows closed, and of course it is much worse in the summer.

“We watch TV every single night to the noise of football being played.

“We live so close it’s like they are playing in our gardens.”

Ms Robertson told members that the school moved into a “long-established quiet residential area and they must take heed of that”.

She asked for a compromise that both the school and residents could live with.

Residents left ‘distressed and upset’ by noise at International School Aberdeen’s pitch under the floodlights

Braeside and Mannofield Community Council member Val Milne also spoke at the meeting on behalf of concerned residents.

She told members the group had been contacted by a number of people who were left “distressed and upset” by noise created at the pitch.

Many surrounding residents are elderly and say they can no longer peacefully enjoy their homes or gardens.

Some even said they were left unable to sleep due to the increasing noise levels.

The community council suggested some additional measures be taken in order to balance the needs of both the community and the school.

However despite these concerns, the application was unanimously approved.

This week, the school revealed it had poached its new middle and high school principal from Lego.