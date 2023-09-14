How full is your Aberdeen school? Bucksburn Academy one of two over capacity

Two Aberdeen schools have more pupils than the buildings are deemed suitable for.

And a further 10 are near their maximum roll.

Bucksburn Academy has 876 pupils, despite capacity sitting at 765.

Harlaw Academy is also over capacity.

You can find out how full your Aberdeen school is by searching for it in our table below.

Others above 90% capacity in the latest statistics released by the Scottish Government are:

Aberdeen Grammar School

Ashley Road School

Broomhill School

Cults Primary School

Dyce Academy

Hanover Street School

Hazlehead Academy

Mile End School

Riverbank School

St Machar Academy

The capacity of a school is based on the size of available teaching space, rather than the entire building.

Statistics released by the Scottish Government are based on a pupil census conducted in September 2022.

The Aberdeen schools with the lowest school roll to capacity ratio are Countesswells School (62.5%), Holy Family RC School (67.7%), and Seaton School (69.3%).

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Capacity levels in schools are managed through the school estate plan, which is updated annually and highlights any actions which need to be undertaken to maintain pupil numbers at sustainable levels.

“Where school roll forecasts indicate that pupil numbers at a school are likely to be significantly higher than the school’s capacity for a sustained period of time, a range of actions may be taken depending on the school’s individual circumstances.

“These may include adding additional temporary classroom accommodation or making changes to existing school catchment areas.”

