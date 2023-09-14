How full is your Aberdeenshire school? Kemnay Academy one of two over capacity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How full is your Aberdeenshire school? Kemnay Academy one of two over capacity

Search our table to find out how full your primary or secondary school is.

By Calum Petrie
Kemnay Academy is the most over capacity school in Aberdeenshire. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
Kemnay Academy is the most over capacity school in Aberdeenshire. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

Two Aberdeenshire schools have more pupils than the buildings are deemed suitable for.

And a further 24 are near their maximum roll.

Kemnay Academy has 982 pupils, despite capacity sitting at 730.

Alford Academy is also over capacity.

You can find out how full your Aberdeenshire school is by searching for it in our table below.

Alford Academy is at 100.6% capacity. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Others above 90% capacity in the latest statistics released by the Scottish Government are:

  • Aboyne Academy
  • Alford Primary School
  • Auchnagatt School
  • Banchory Academy
  • Clerkhill School
  • Crombie School
  • Foveran School
  • Hillside School
  • Insch School
  • Kellands School
  • Kennethmont School
  • Laurencekirk School
  • Logie Durno School
  • Mackie Academy
  • Marykirk School
  • Mearns Academy
  • Meldrum Academy
  • Mintlaw Academy
  • Portlethen Academy
  • Sandhaven School
  • St Fergus School
  • Strathburn School
  • Westhill Primary School
  • Whitehills School

The capacity of a school is based on the size of available teaching space, rather than the entire building.

Statistics released by the Scottish Government are based on a pupil census conducted in September 2022.

Several schools well below capacity

At the other end of the scale, many Aberdeenshire schools have far fewer pupils than they could.

Tyrie School has the lowest occupancy rate. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Those which are less than half full are:

  • Arnage School – 35 pupils (46.7%)
  • Ballater School – 58 pupils (40%)
  • Barthol Chapel School – 23 pupils (46%)
  • Boddam School – 99 pupils (45.6%)
  • Bracoden School – 42 pupils (29%)
  • Burnhaven School – 37 pupils (37%)
  • Cairney School – 21 pupils (42%)
  • Chapel of Garioch School – 31 pupils (43.7%)
  • Crathie School – 11 pupils (23.4%)
  • Fintry School – 20 pupils (40%)
  • Finzean School – 34 pupils (47.9%)
  • Forgue School – 18 pupils (40%)
  • Fraserburgh North School – 96 pupils (44.2%)
  • Glass School – 16 pupils (34%)
  • Kincardine O’Neil School – 30 pupils (43.5%)
  • King Edward School – 18 pupils (38.3%)
  • Kinneff School – 12 pupils (24%)
  • Largue School – 13 pupils (26%)
  • Logie Coldstone School – 17 pupils (36.2%)
  • Lumsden School – 14 pupils (28%)
  • Luthermuir School – 35 pupils (35.4%)
  • Midmill School – 143 pupils (32.9%)
  • Port Elphinstone School – 77 pupils (49.7%)
  • Port Erroll School – 117 pupils (48.3%)
  • Portsoy School – 123 pupils (46.1%)
  • Slains School – 24 pupils (48%)
  • Strathdon School – 16 pupils (32%)
  • Tipperty School – 22 pupils (44%)
  • Tough School – 21 pupils (35%)
  • Tullynessle School – 10 pupils (40%)
  • Tyrie School – 15 pupils (21.1%)

Aberdeenshire Council responds

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “Our learning estates team carefully monitors and addresses school capacities and plans ahead to prevent overcrowding.

“The stats need to be considered in context – Kemnay Academy, for example, has a published capacity of 730 pupils, however it has a working capacity of 980 pupils due to additional non-linked accommodation.

“Numbers also change each year with Alford, for example, expected to return within its capacity in 2024.

“Where there are pinch points, our learning estates team works closely with schools to ensure they have ample space to deliver learning, utilising the buildings to their full potential.

“We set annual limits and reserved spaces and will not accept placing requests from those out of area when we need to limit numbers.”

Click the tab for your region to see the fullest schools where you are

