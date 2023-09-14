How full is your Moray school? Elgin High School one of two schools nearing capacity

Two Moray schools are approaching the maximum number of pupils that the buildings are deemed suitable for.

The school rolls at Bishopmill Primary School and Elgin High School are both sitting at over 90% of capacity.

You can find out how full your Moray school is by searching for it in our table below.

At the other end of the scale, seven Moray schools have far fewer pupils than they could.

Those which are less than half full are:

Botriphnie Primary School – 18 pupils (36%)

Findochty Primary School – 57 pupils (38%)

Glenlivet Primary School – 14 pupils (33.3%)

Portgordon Primary School – 46 pupils (36.8%)

Portknockie Primary School – 66 pupils (44%)

Rothes Primary School – 82 pupils (44.1%)

Tomintoul Primary School – 33 pupils (44%)

The capacity of a school is based on the size of available teaching space, rather than the entire building.

Statistics released by the Scottish Government are based on a pupil census conducted in September 2022.

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “In the case of Bishopmill, the physical capacity has been 441 whereas the functional capacity – based on staffing, year group numbers and class configurations – has fluctuated between 398 and 424 over the last four years.

“The school roll has peaked at 391 but is indicating a steady fall over the next six years to 364. This is less than 90% of both physical (83%) and functional capacity (86%).

“The decision has therefore been to do nothing but monitor on an annual basis.

“In the case of Elgin High School, the impact of new house builds planned in Elgin South had already necessitated planning for a capacity extension in the 2026 timeframe.

“However, due to a short notice loss of mainstream space a temporary classroom unit has been procured to recover the capacity until the new extension is completed.”

Click the tab for your region to see the fullest schools where you are