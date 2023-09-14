Aberdeen football venue up for sale as part of £3.65 million package

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen football venue up for sale as part of £3.65 million package

The agent describes it as a 'rare' investment opportunity.

By Keith Findlay
An aerial view of Goals' five-a-side football venue in Aberdeen.
An aerial view of Goals' five-a-side football venue in Aberdeen. Image: Kimmre

Aberdeen football pitches are among a package of investment assets up for sale for £3.65 million.

CBRE Investment Management (CBREIM) has instructed London-based Kimmeridge Real Estate (Kimmre) to market a total of four five-a-side venues operated by Northwind 5s, trading as Goals.

One of these is Goals’ site in Bridge of Dee, Aberdeen.

According to Goals’ website, it offers “the best small-sided football facilities in the city”.

soccer ball in goal
Investors can hit the back of the net in Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

The three other all-weather venues up for sale are in Bradford, Leicester and Wimbledon, in south-west London.

Goals does not own the sites but operates them under long-term leases. They are owned by CBREIM for investment purposes.

‘Important social infrastucture’

Kimmre partner Rory Turner said the venues were considered to be “important social infrastructure for local communities”.

“The investment presents a rare opportunity to invest in high yielding, long income,” he said, adding: “CBREIM are selling as they are looking to re-cycle equity into other opportunities.”

Kimmre’s big selling points for all four sites include:

  • All assets benefit from large residential conurbations.. and are considered the primary small format football pitches within their respective areas
  • They are either adjacent to or a short walk from large educational facilities with a direct requirement for sports activities
  • A total passing rent of £477,730 a year per site
  • Five-yearly index linked rent reviews

One venue, nine pitches

The Aberdeen site, on Great Southern Road, has a rental value of £43,000 a year. In 2002 it turned over £484,000.

Goals’ Granite City venue has eight five-a-side football pitches and one seven-a-side pitch. It also boasts a licensed bar, cafe, changing facilities and more than 80 car parking spaces.

The three-acre site is let to Northwind 5s/Goals for a term of 124 years, expiring on February 28 2135.

Goals in Aberdeen.
The Aberdeen venue turned over £484,000 kast year. Image: Kimmre

Goals is the UK’s largest and most popular five-a-side football operator in the UK, with more than 400 pitches across 43 locations.

Its mission statment says: “We want to encourage as many people as possible to play the beautiful game. To this end, Goals are at the cutting edge of five-a-side football.

“We are the world’s largest and most popular operator of dedicated, five-a-side clubs.”

Goals in Aberdeen.
Goals in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Its venues were previously operated by London-listed Goals Soccer Centres, which invested more than £9m in the sites before hitting severe financial problems in 2019.

Rival SoccerWorld eventually teamed up with Inflexion Private Equity to acquire East Kilbride-based Goals Soccer Centres, which was part-owned by flambuoyant businessman Mike Ashley, through investment vehicle Northwind 5s.

Conversation