Bridge of Don super-school – a single-site primary and secondary – could yet be built

A new super-school in Bridge of Don could be back on the table – just not as initially imagined.

Council bosses launched a feasibility study on the future of three primaries which feed into Oldmachar Academy earlier this year.

One of the options was building a new primary school to house pupils from any number of existing schools that could be closed or merged.

But last week, we revealed the probe had ruled out any merger or closure “at this time” as there was not enough room.

What now for the Oldmachar feeder primary schools?

Danestone, Glashieburn and Middleton Park schools were at risk, as falling pupil numbers mean space is going unused.

The same excess capacity spells danger for six primaries in Northfield – with a decision on their future delayed while crumbly concrete found in their roofs is assessed.

Property chief Stephen Booth revealed Forehill and Glashieburn schools had been looked at to host pupils from other primaries.

In his briefing for the education committee he said: “A merger would likely create challenges and pressures for the school communities concerned, particularly in terms of the available space and the opportunities for providing improved facilities.”

But now, the futures of the primaries is to be re-explored this winter.

It will form part of a study on secondary provision at Oldmachar, Bridge of Don and for the new-builds at Grandhome.

Joint primary and secondary school could be built in Bridge of Don

And service manager Andrew Jones has revealed that means a super-school is still a possibility.

He told councillors on Tuesday: “We would hope there might well be potential for a site that could provide secondary and primary education together.

“When we pull together the brief for the secondary estate feasibility study, those are the kind of things that we will be asking be looked at.

“It is difficult to preempt any outcomes of the feasibility study on the secondary estate. We don’t have any specific options in mind.

“We need to undertake the process of considering those sites in almost forensic detail to understand what further options there might be.”