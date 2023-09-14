Bridge of Don super-school – a single-site primary and secondary – could yet be built

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridge of Don super-school – a single-site primary and secondary – could yet be built

Three primary schools feeding Oldmachar Academy are safe from closure "at this time". But now education bosses say they will look at building a super-school for primary and secondary pupils on a single site.

By Alastair Gossip
Glashieburn School, which feeds Oldmachar Academy in Bridge of Don, is one of those safe from closure "at this time". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Glashieburn School, which feeds Oldmachar Academy in Bridge of Don, is one of those safe from closure "at this time". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

A new super-school in Bridge of Don could be back on the table – just not as initially imagined.

Council bosses launched a feasibility study on the future of three primaries which feed into Oldmachar Academy earlier this year.

One of the options was building a new primary school to house pupils from any number of existing schools that could be closed or merged.

But last week, we revealed the probe had ruled out any merger or closure “at this time” as there was not enough room.

What now for the Oldmachar feeder primary schools?

Danestone, Glashieburn and Middleton Park schools were at risk, as falling pupil numbers mean space is going unused.

The same excess capacity spells danger for six primaries in Northfield – with a decision on their future delayed while crumbly concrete found in their roofs is assessed.

Streets surrounding Forehill School in Bridge of Don. Council bosses looked at basing a merged school on the site. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson/HJS Helicopters
Streets surrounding Forehill School in Bridge of Don. Council bosses looked at basing a merged school on the site. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson/HJS Helicopters

Property chief Stephen Booth revealed Forehill and Glashieburn schools had been looked at to host pupils from other primaries.

In his briefing for the education committee he said: “A merger would likely create challenges and pressures for the school communities concerned, particularly in terms of the available space and the opportunities for providing improved facilities.”

But now, the futures of the primaries is to be re-explored this winter.

It will form part of a study on secondary provision at Oldmachar, Bridge of Don and for the new-builds at Grandhome.

Joint primary and secondary school could be built in Bridge of Don

And service manager Andrew Jones has revealed that means a super-school is still a possibility.

Homes being built at Grandhome in June 2020. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Homes being built at Grandhome in June 2020. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He told councillors on Tuesday: “We would hope there might well be potential for a site that could provide secondary and primary education together.

“When we pull together the brief for the secondary estate feasibility study, those are the kind of things that we will be asking be looked at.

“It is difficult to preempt any outcomes of the feasibility study on the secondary estate. We don’t have any specific options in mind.

“We need to undertake the process of considering those sites in almost forensic detail to understand what further options there might be.”

Bridge of Don schools saved from closure ‘at this time’… but Northfield primaries still in doubt

