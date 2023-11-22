Aberdeen schoolboy achieves best marks in Scotland – in two different Higher subjects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education

Aberdeen schoolboy achieves best marks in Scotland – in two different Higher subjects

Although he doubted himself during exam stress, Robert Gordon's College pupil Aiden Leigh, 17, was astonished to learn he'd achieved the country's highest mark in both Human Biology and Chemistry at Higher.

By Calum Petrie
Aiden Leigh, 17, with a very proud family - mum Charmaine, sister Cara and dad Eddie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aiden Leigh, 17, with a very proud family - mum Charmaine, sister Cara and dad Eddie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

An Aberdeen schoolboy is celebrating after learning he received the highest marks in Scotland in two different Higher subjects during this year’s exams.

Aiden Leigh, 17, is an S6 pupil at Robert Gordon’s College. He achieved five A1s in his Highers at the end of S5.

An impressive enough achievement, surely. But Aiden was shocked to receive not one but two letters from the SQA recently.

The first informed him, unbelievably, that he had received the best marks in the whole country in Human Biology.

Just as he was recovering from this shock, Aiden received another letter a few days later, this time learning that he had achieved Scotland’s highest mark in Chemistry.

‘I just naturally enjoy science,’ said Aiden. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aiden ‘doubted’ himself, but now he’s due to receive awards from two Royal Societies

The science prodigy is currently in Edinburgh, at the Science and the Parliament event at Dynamic Earth.

He’s there to receive two prestigious awards for his outstanding efforts, one from the Royal Society of Biology and another from the Royal Society of Chemistry.

Science and the Parliament is a governmental conference on STEM education attended by MSPs and representatives from science departments at universities across the country.

“I’m very happy obviously,” Aiden told The P&J.

Aiden had no idea what was to come when he sat his Higher exams earlier this year. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“When I realised I’d come top in the country in both subjects I was ecstatic, it was just joy really.

“It was such a busy period leading up to the exams and I did work really hard.”

Some might find it bizarre that the top student in the country wasn’t sure of himself during exam time. But Aiden had no inclination of the achievement that was around the corner, and took nothing for granted.

“I definitely doubted myself at times and I think that was one of the reasons I worked so hard,” he said.

“But I also just naturally enjoy all three sciences, which was another reason why I think I did well.

“Getting a medal from the two Royal Societies is not something I expected when I was studying for my exams so I’m just delighted.”

Aiden operating on a different level from ‘normal people like us’ says dad

‘We’re just so proud of him’: Aiden’s parents said he had worked extremely hard. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Mum Charmaine said she was “overjoyed, ecstatic, and super proud.”

And dad Eddie was effusive in his praise of his son’s hard work.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” he said. “He’s worked so hard.

“We’re just so proud of him, not only his ability but also the sheer effort he put into things.

“Things like this don’t just fall into your lap, it’s not easy.

“But the amount of work he put into it went way beyond what you’d expect.

“And it was all of his own volition, he wasn’t pushed by us.”

Aiden plans to study chemical physics after leaving school, which is not for the faint-hearted.

But Aiden has already proved he’s operating on a different level from – as his dad jokes – “normal people like us.”

More from Education

Peter and Sharon Stoneman have turned their home in Rhynie into one of Scotland's best childcare facilities. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Rhynie husband and wife childminding service rated one of best in Scotland
A site has been chosen for the new broch in Caithness. Image Bob Marshall
Site chosen in Caithness for the first broch to be built in Scotland in…
An underwater shot of a swimming pool
New Hazlehead Academy must include swimming pool, say locals
Mum Caroline says there have been four serious incidents at Inverurie Academy since June, including one where Keira nearly fell down the stairs. Image: Shutterstock/Inverurie Community Campus
'I've never felt safe at school': Inverurie Academy accused of having 'culture of bullying'
Staff and student at Robert Gordon's College.
Aberdeen independent school launches new fee assistance for primary pupils
Students at International School Aberdeen (ISA) receive counselling in self-control and flexible thinking, as part of extensive anti-bullying efforts. Image: Prospect 13
Bullying: How is International School Aberdeen keeping incidents 'extremely low'?
First class 2023 in Aberdeenshire
First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Highland and islands schools
First class 2023 in Aberdeenshire
First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Moray schools
First class 2023 in Aberdeenshire
First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeen schools, PART 2
First class 2023 in Aberdeenshire
First Class 2023: Primary 1 photos from Aberdeen schools, PART 1

Conversation