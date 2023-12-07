Education Watch the fantastic festive performances from The Press and Journal Christmas Concert 2023 in Inverness The Press and Journal Christmas Concert came to Inverness for the first time this week. Can you see your loved ones in any of our videos from P&J Live? By Kirstin Brown December 7 2023, 5.00pm Share Watch the fantastic festive performances from The Press and Journal Christmas Concert 2023 in Inverness Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/education/6281672/watch-the-fantastic-festive-performances-from-the-press-and-journal-christmas-concert-2023/ Copy Link 0 comment Tarradale Primary School More than 160 young people from six primary schools wowed the crowds as The Press and Journal Christmas Concert came to Inverness for the first time. Despite the below freezing temperatures, hundreds packed into the Kingsmills Hotel to see local stars spread some Christmas cheer on stage. Tuesday’s show was the first in the Highland capital – after 55 years in Aberdeen – as youngsters strutted their stuff and sang their hearts out in an outstanding performance. All proceeds from the show will go to our Pounds for Primaries initiative to benefit local schools. More than £15,000 was shared among local schools in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as a result of last year’s shows. So this week’s Inverness event is set to be a big boost to the area. See if you can spot your little star in any of our videos from the event below: WATCH: Smithton Primary School perform Your Song and more at The P&J Christmas Concert 2023 December 7, 2023 WATCH: Culbokie Primary School perform Candlelight Carol and Do You Hear What I Hear? at The P&J Christmas Concert 2023 December 7, 2023 WATCH: Raigmore Primary School perform Jingle Bells and Mary’s Boy Child at The P&J Christmas Concert 2023 December 7, 2023 WATCH: Stagecoach Performing Arts sing We Wish You a Merry Christmas and more at The P&J Christmas Concert 2023 December 7, 2023 WATCH: Tarradale Primary School sing It Was on a Starry Night and more at The P&J Christmas Concert 2023 December 7, 2023 WATCH: Inshes Primary School perform Rudolf The Red-nosed Reindeer and more at The P&J Christmas Concert 2023 December 7, 2023
