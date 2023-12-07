10 products by north-east food and drink firms to order and enjoy this Twixmas

Twixmas – aka the period between Christmas and New Year when no one knows what to do with themselves, or what time/day it is in general.

I speak from personal experience.

If you fall into that category and want to keep the festive celebrations going with your family and friends, I can think of few better ways than through food and drink.

Better than that, food and drink by local north-east producers.

So, here’s a list of businesses offering products that you can buy online and enjoy during Twixmas 2023.

Figment Coffee

First up, coffee. More specifically, Figment Coffee.

The business’ speciality coffee beans are roasted fresh to order each week in its small-batch roastery.

All beans are available to buy whole or in ground form, so just select your single origin or blend coffee and you can choose the grind type before adding to your basket.

Visit: figmentcoffee.com

The House of Botanicals

On the booze front – since most of us love a tipple or two during the festives – there’s The House of Botanicals’ website to check out.

I’d highly recommend a gin bundle if you’re a fan of the spirit. Oh, and there are some light bites to choose from, too.

Visit: thehouseofbotanicals.co.uk

Dean’s of Huntly

It wouldn’t be the festive season in the north-east without buying some shortbread from Dean’s of Huntly.

Choose from shortbread rounds, stars, squares and more in a variety of flavours such as sticky toffee pudding, cinnamon bun, chocolate orange, salted caramel and honeycomb.

For me, the best Dean’s product has to be their classic shortbread fingers. You can never go wrong.

Visit: www.deans.co.uk

Reynolds Cocktails

Next up is a business that my family and I have already ordered from in the past week to secure some cocktails for the festive season. Reynolds Cocktails.

The business recently launched its two festive cocktail pouches – Christmas thyme and pink angel – which you can have delivered straight to your door.

However, you can also choose from the rest of the Reynolds Cocktails range.

Visit: reynoldscorporateandcocktail.com

Kilted Coffee

Given how many superb family-run coffee roasters there are in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, I had to include more than one in this list.

Established in 2018, you can also purchase a bag or two from Kilted Coffee ahead of Twixmas.

Visit: kilted-coffee.com

Lolly’s Ice Cream

You’re likely to have leftover desserts – whether it be trifle, Christmas pudding, cheesecake or cranachan – from Christmas Day, and I can think of no better pairing than a scoop of Lolly’s Ice Cream.

The firm’s online store also sells home bakes and an ‘ice cream parlour kit’. Now that sounds right up my street…

Visit: www.lollysicecream.co.uk

Mackie’s of Scotland

Alternatively, if you’d like to add even more sweetness into your leftover desserts – or simply enjoy a late-night treat – then be sure to order some chocolate by Mackie’s of Scotland.

The range includes honeycomb, mint, and more.

Visit: www.mackies.co.uk

Raw Culture

Kombucha would be a great shout for anyone after a non-alcoholic drink, and Raw Culture kombucha should be your go to.

There are four flavours to choose from. You can purchase a pack of four (of one flavour) or a mixed pack of four that contains each one.

Visit: www.facebook.com/RawCultureLtd

Shut The Fudge Up

Kianna McKay, the founder of Shut The Fudge Up, is offering few festive-themed fudge pops this year that can be posted to your door.

Priced at £2.75 each, white chocolate and cranberry, Biscoff and Terry’s Chocolate Orange are among the flavours.

Simply reach out to Kianna via Instagram for more information and/or to place an order.

Visit: www.instagram.com/_shutthefudgeup

Orchid

Last, but certainly not least, a host of cocktails are available on the Orchid website.

Whether you love traditional or quirky tipples, there’s something to suit all tastes.

I’ll definitely be securing a bottle of pornstar martini – and I’m sure my mum will thank me for it.

Visit: orchidcocktails.com