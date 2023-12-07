10 products by north-east food and drink firms to order and enjoy this Twixmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
10 products by north-east food and drink firms to order and enjoy this Twixmas

From coffee and spirits to ice cream, shortbread and home bakes, here's what to order ahead of Twixmas 2023.

Mackie's of Scotland chocolate. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Mackie's of Scotland chocolate. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Karla Sinclair

Twixmas – aka the period between Christmas and New Year when no one knows what to do with themselves, or what time/day it is in general.

I speak from personal experience.

If you fall into that category and want to keep the festive celebrations going with your family and friends, I can think of few better ways than through food and drink.

Better than that, food and drink by local north-east producers.

So, here’s a list of businesses offering products that you can buy online and enjoy during Twixmas 2023.

Figment Coffee

First up, coffee. More specifically, Figment Coffee.

The business’ speciality coffee beans are roasted fresh to order each week in its small-batch roastery.

All beans are available to buy whole or in ground form, so just select your single origin or blend coffee and you can choose the grind type before adding to your basket.

Visit: figmentcoffee.com

Figment Coffee will prove the ideal pick me up during Twixmas. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The House of Botanicals

On the booze front – since most of us love a tipple or two during the festives – there’s The House of Botanicals’ website to check out.

I’d highly recommend a gin bundle if you’re a fan of the spirit. Oh, and there are some light bites to choose from, too.

Visit: thehouseofbotanicals.co.uk

Go for a House of Botanicals gin bundle if you love gin. Image: Kath Flannery

Dean’s of Huntly

It wouldn’t be the festive season in the north-east without buying some shortbread from Dean’s of Huntly.

Choose from shortbread rounds, stars, squares and more in a variety of flavours such as sticky toffee pudding, cinnamon bun, chocolate orange, salted caramel and honeycomb.

For me, the best Dean’s product has to be their classic shortbread fingers. You can never go wrong.

Visit: www.deans.co.uk

Dean’s Shortbread. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Reynolds Cocktails

Next up is a business that my family and I have already ordered from in the past week to secure some cocktails for the festive season. Reynolds Cocktails.

The business recently launched its two festive cocktail pouches – Christmas thyme and pink angel – which you can have delivered straight to your door.

However, you can also choose from the rest of the Reynolds Cocktails range.

Visit: reynoldscorporateandcocktail.com

Man pouring cocktail at Reynolds Corporate and Cocktail.
Chris Reynolds, the owner of Reynolds Cocktails. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Kilted Coffee

Given how many superb family-run coffee roasters there are in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, I had to include more than one in this list.

Established in 2018, you can also purchase a bag or two from Kilted Coffee ahead of Twixmas.

Visit: kilted-coffee.com

Kilted Coffee. Image: Supplied by Kilted Coffee

Lolly’s Ice Cream

You’re likely to have leftover desserts – whether it be trifle, Christmas pudding, cheesecake or cranachan – from Christmas Day, and I can think of no better pairing than a scoop of Lolly’s Ice Cream.

The firm’s online store also sells home bakes and an ‘ice cream parlour kit’. Now that sounds right up my street…

Visit: www.lollysicecream.co.uk

Have you tried Lolly’s Ice Cream yet? Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Mackie’s of Scotland

Alternatively, if you’d like to add even more sweetness into your leftover desserts – or simply enjoy a late-night treat – then be sure to order some chocolate by Mackie’s of Scotland.

The range includes honeycomb, mint, and more.

Visit: www.mackies.co.uk

Mackie’s chocolate. Image: Supplied by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Raw Culture

Kombucha would be a great shout for anyone after a non-alcoholic drink, and Raw Culture kombucha should be your go to.

There are four flavours to choose from. You can purchase a pack of four (of one flavour) or a mixed pack of four that contains each one.

Visit: www.facebook.com/RawCultureLtd

Raw Culture's kombucha drink.
Raw Culture’s kombucha. Image: Supplied by Ian Forsyth

Shut The Fudge Up

Kianna McKay, the founder of Shut The Fudge Up, is offering few festive-themed fudge pops this year that can be posted to your door.

Priced at £2.75 each, white chocolate and cranberry, Biscoff and Terry’s Chocolate Orange are among the flavours.

Simply reach out to Kianna via Instagram for more information and/or to place an order.

Visit: www.instagram.com/_shutthefudgeup

Shut The Fudge Up is run by Kianna McKay, of Inverbervie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Orchid

Last, but certainly not least, a host of cocktails are available on the Orchid website.

Whether you love traditional or quirky tipples, there’s something to suit all tastes.

I’ll definitely be securing a bottle of pornstar martini – and I’m sure my mum will thank me for it.

Visit: orchidcocktails.com

A cocktail by Orchid. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

