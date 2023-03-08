Where and what to study to get net zero jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Education

Where and what to study to get net zero jobs

In partnership with NESCol
March 8, 2023, 9:00 am
Woman studying at NESCol to get net zero jobs.

Do your bit to help the planet and build a future-proof career at the same time – it’s no wonder net zero jobs are attractive! But where and what should you study to ensure you snag the job?

Scotland has a goal to reach net zero by 2045 and to get there, we’ll need skilled workers to help the energy transition along. So how can you ensure you have the right skills and experience for energy transition and net zero jobs?

Study net zero courses in Scotland

Students at NESCol.
Learn in industry-standard facilities at NESCol.

The good news is there are net zero courses available in Scotland that are designed to build a future-proof workforce. North East Scotland College (NESCol), which has campuses in Aberdeen Altens, Aberdeen City and Fraserburgh, is leading the way when it comes to energy transition education.

Susan Grant, NESCol associate vice principal, said: “Energy transition is integral to the North-east economy and it’s essential to develop a workforce equipped with the skills and knowledge to embrace exciting opportunities.”

These courses aren’t just all about engineering, either. NESCol offers training in the likes of construction, low carbon technology, energy saving technology, solar power, electric and hybrid vehicle maintenances, sciences and more. Explore more courses at NESCol designed to develop energy transition skills for net zero jobs.

Net Zero Scholarships on offer in the north east

Teacher helping student at NESCol
Applications are now open for 2023/24 Net Zero Scholarships.

Another exciting opportunity for anyone looking to dedicate their career to helping Scotland reach its goals is a Net Zero Scholarship.

This is a new offering from NESCol, with the first group of students beginning their Net Zero Scholarship and studies in September 2022. They are training to be the next generation of wind engineers as part of the Wind Turbine Technician Pathway.

The scholarship was designed to address workforce shortages in key engineering roles, providing technical training and a £100-a-week learner allowances for students. Throughout their studies, Net Zero Scholars will develop an understanding of the new technologies that are essential to the successful delivery of net zero, including digital skills.

And the great news is, applications are now open for 2023/24 Net Zero Scholarships at NESCol.

NESCol leads the way to net zero

Helping its students acquire the necessary skills and training for jobs in economic growth areas is a key focus for NESCol. While the college covers a wide array of course subjects, it is leading the way when it comes to the energy transition.

As well as Net Zero Scholarships, NESCol is also part of National Energy Skills Accelerator (NESA), an initiative which will assess the energy transition skills landscape from now until 2030 and design pilot training programmes. NESA just received a £1,000,000 grant through Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund.

Meanwhile, Scotland’s first dedicated Advanced Manufacturing Skills Hub (which was recently awarded £4.5million from the Just Transition Fund) will be created at NESCol’s Aberdeen Altens Campus.

With Skills Development Scotland predicting an additional 8,000 job openings in welding and fabrication, this site will help ensure there is the capacity in the region to deliver the training and skills necessary for people to take advantage of these job opportunities.

Start your future and protect our shared future

Lecturer in joinery teaching students at NESCol.
NESCol is running an open day on Wednesday March 18 2023.

Whether you’re considering applying to net zero jobs or you’re interested in another field, there are lots of other courses on offer at NESCol. In fact, it offers more than 125 full-time courses across 18 subject areas.

If you’re studying to start an exciting new career, looking to progress to university or needing to develop your skills in industry-standard facilities, there’ll be an option to suit.

Applications are being accepted for August starts, with a new campaign launched to reinforce a simple message: Your Future Starts Here! An open day on Wednesday March 18 will provide the opportunity to explore the campuses and speak to subject specialists.

Find out more about NESCol full-time courses for 2023/24 and register for the Wednesday March 18 Open Day.  

