North-east town’s scarecrow festival set for an encore

The Ellon Scarecrow Festival is back by popular demand – and in its second year, the community fundraiser has almost doubled in size.

After a successful 2020 festival with almost 60 entries, neighbours were clamouring for organisers to stage an encore in 2021.

With 108 entrants this year, that’s more than £500 raised for three area schools from entry fees alone. With the field set, it’s now up to voters to pick the best scarecrow of the bunch.

Voting starts Saturday and the competition will last until the end of October. Each vote means more money to local schools.

‘A real town event’

The entry fee for scarecrow builders was £5, and it costs £1 for community members to cast a vote for their favourite scarecrow.

Last year’s 57 entries brought in just over £1,000 for Ellon Primary School, but this year promises to be even better.

Auchterellon, Ellon and Meiklemill Primary Schools are all involved, and money raised will go to the three schools’ funds. And Ellon Academy is even pitching in to craft custom winners’ trophies. Two classes of S3 pupils created the designs.

Organiser and Ellon mother Susan Bruce is thrilled to see the festival taking off after last year’s inaugural event.

“Just having the three schools and the Academy coming on board to make the trophies, I think it’s great. We’d love to see it triple from last year.

“It’s a real town event this year. It’s coming together so well and we’re really quite pleased.”

How to get involved in the Ellon Scarecrow Festival

Check out the Ellon Scarecrow Festival Facebook page to cast your vote and browse the interactive map to see where each scarecrow is around town. Each Scarecrow will have a number, so anyone can easily cast a vote online for their favourite.

All votes must be in before 9 am on November 1.

And check in with the Evening Express and the Press and Journal next week for a tour of some of the busiest scarecrows streets in town.

