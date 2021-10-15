A dozen kids? That’s nothing! Take a look at some of the world’s other big families

This week, Moray mega-family the Sullivans announced they are expecting a twelfth baby, due in April.

With 11 kids already, ranging in age between three and 16, their shopping list and daily regime means 5am starts and strict budgets and timetables.

The pay-off is a lot of fun – and they’re never short of company.

But how do the Sullivans compare to other big families across the world and over the years?

We have raided the big family archives to see who else has had more than a houseful – meet some more of the world’s biggest families.

The Radfords

The Radford family from Morecambe are currently Britain’s biggest family.

The Radfords first appeared in documentary in 2012 called 15 Kids and Counting – but things have moved on since then.

Noel and Sue now have a staggering 22 children, ranging in age from Heidie, who is one, to 32-year-old Chris.

The Pridhams

Back in the 1990s, the Pridhams were the family to beat.

With 20 children, Nicola Pridham was dubbed Supermum and had the rather clinical title of the country’s most productive mother.

By the mid-2000s, there were media reports that Nicola and Kevin had separated.

The Hanns

One of Scotland’s biggest families, the Hanns, live in the Lochee area of Dundee.

Cafe owner Emma and nurse Roy Hann have 13 children, some of them now grown-up and out in the workplace.

They live on Buttars Loan, and the family comprises Rachel, Sophia, Polly, Charlotte, Alice, Jennifer, Jonas, Enos, Eva, Posy, and Meg.

And they have a dog called Buster.

Some more big hitters

The slightly mysterious Koch family from what was West Germany were proud enough to pose for a photo in 1962.

Photo by Keystone Pictures USA/ShutterstockFrom the picture, it seems like they have 14 kids – and the tins of food in front of Mum and Dad show the scale of even a snack.

Closer to home, the Brett family in Dingwall held a different kind of record – ten boys in a row.

Since then, Alexis Brett has had a girl and another boy, so the 12-strong family are one step ahead of the Sullivans.

And the world beaters…

All of the above families have a long way to go to beat Ziona Chana from India.

In 2011, the up-to-date tally for the 67-year-old’s clan was “more than 120” children and grandchildren.

Definitely the top of the league table for the world’s biggest families.

Maybe it’s cheating if you have 39 wives, like Ziona did.

The most astonishing thing about this family is the fact that they all lived together in Baktawng village, north east India.

It was reported that they all lived in a four-storey building with 100 rooms.

The family consumes about 91kg (200lb) of rice and more than 59kg (130lb) of potatoes every day.

Ziona died in June this year aged 76. It is thought he had between 89 and 94 children.

