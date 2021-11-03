Fright night: 27 of your spooktacular Halloween pictures By David Proctor November 3, 2021, 5:00 pm You sent us your fun-filled Halloween pictures. After our appeal for fun-filled Halloween pictures, our readers did not disappoint. We were sent a load of cute pumpkins, kooky family creations, scary spiders and houses decorated in spider webs and with their own scary scarecrows. The spook-tacular collection of pictures will feature in a special supplement being published in the Evening Express on Thursday. Here are your Halloween pictures which show just how much scary fun everyone had this fright night. This Spongebob costume had Amelia <br />Gilmour- Hewitt bouncing. The Terrifying Thomson Trio! Sent in <br />by Blair Thomson. Mason meets Vamby (a vampire <br />Bambi). Sent in by Ashley Catto. Looking kooky as the Addams Family. Sent in by Carol-Ann Bowes. Amelia Gilmour-Hewitt and unicorn <br />Rebekah Gilmour. Sent in by Cherie <br />Gilmour. Spooky Halloween house. Sent in by <br />Freya Campbell. Caleb Fowler, 5, in his spooky <br />costume. Sent in by Devon Fowler. Sugar skull by Gav Gronkowski. A cat and dog are the perfect <br />partnership. Sent in by Martin Ricards It was the Day Of The Dead for Natalie Macleod. This dog keeps watch over a sugar <br />skull pumpkin. Sent in by Lisa Milne. Valleri Carle and her partner Craig <br />Ward doing their rounds for children <br />in Peterhead. Luke Mcnairn goes undercover. Sent <br />in by Leona Maver It was a real Fright On Bright Street. Sent in by Leanne Ferries. Boo from the crew. Sent in by Lakhbir Sehmbi. Ready to party. Sent in by Katherine <br />Hepburn. This kitten shows some black magic. Lola gets in the spirit with a pumpkin. <br />Sent in by Julie Napier. These sisters get fancy for a children’s party. Sent in by Nicola Gillies. Maya Sivaraman wasn’t joking with <br />her Halloween clown costume. No sleep for the hungry lion! Sent in <br />by Rita Hodgson. Logan Addison’s first Halloween. Sent in by Samantha Addison. Halloween was No Time to be scared <br />for Jude Saint – as it was also his <br />seventh birthday. Sent in by Sarah <br />Saint. All eyes on doing tricks for treats. <br />Sent in by Steph Symmers. Welcome to the House of Horrors. Sent in by Steph Symmer. Summer, 10, as a cowgirl, Arianna, 3, as a pumpkin witch, and Kai, 6, as dead <br />zombie schoolboy. Sent in by Teresa Kesterton. Summer, Kai and Arianna’s pumpkins.<br />Sent in by Teresa Kesterton. More from the Schools and Family team Laurencekirk boy visits Downing Street after big idea First Class 2021: Primary 1 photos from schools across the north and north-east PART 2 Nursery inspection reports: What the inspectors think of north and north-east childcare Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up