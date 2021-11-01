Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
First Class 2021: Primary 1 photos from schools across the north and north-east PART 2

By First Class team
November 1, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 2, 2021, 10:51 am
Post Thumbnail

Welcome to First Class 2021 — our annual celebration of the P1 pupils in our communities who are beginning their journeys at schools across the region.

We wish all P1 pupils the best as they start learning, playing and making friends in their new classes.

When are they in the newspaper?

The images below will be printed in a special keepsake supplement in The Press and Journal on Tuesday November 2.

If you miss it, you can order back copies by phoning Freephone 0800 904 7260.

Where can I buy the photos?

To search for and order photos visit our photo sales website at: photoshopscotland.newsprints.co.uk.

(Note: some photos may have been submitted by the schools themselves. In this case we are unable to sell copies but you can contact your school direct.)

When are the other schools being published?

For a full guide to all of the featured schools, visit our First Class 2021 guide.

First Class 2021

Portgordon Primary School
Rothiemay Primary School
Logie Primary School
Hopeman Primary
P1M Class Kinellar Primary
P1/2 at Kinellar Primary School
Logie Coldstone School
P1G of Bishopmill Primary School
Glashieburn School
P1 Class with teacher Mrs Blair of Alves Primary School
Kinneff School
Kinellar P1H Class
Slains
Bishopmill Class P1G
Laurencekirk P1B
Mile End School
Laurencekirk P1A
Mile End School
Laurencekirk P1

Marykirk Primary School

Insch P1C
Maud Primary School
Keig Primary School
Fordyce School
Glenvervie School
Insch P1T
Kennethmont Primary School
Mile End School
Mile End School
P1 Gaelic Medium Class at Craighill Primary
P1 English Medium Class at Craighill Primary
Lochdar Primary School.
Gairloch Primary P1 class Gaelic Medium.
Gairloch P1 class English Medium.
Coulhill Primary School
Lochdonhead Primary School
Tomnacross Primary School
Kaimhill School
Elrick Primary School
Elrick Primary School
Charleston P1A
Charleston P1B
Bervie P1S
Bervie P1LM
Forgue Primary School
Newton Park P1P
Newton Park P1J
Auldearn Primary School
Kaimhill Primary School
St Joseph
St Joseph P1HS
Manor Park P1D.
Manor Park P1B.
Burnhaven School
Kaimhill P1EB
First Class 2021: Celebrating this year's P1 school pupils

