Home Education Schools

Highland school offers on-campus vaccines to eligible pupils

By Garrett Stell
November 29, 2021, 6:00 am
Eligible pupils at Culloden Academy can receive a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on December 13.

Culloden Academy pupils between the ages of 12-17 will be able to receive a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on campus this winter.

Any pupil age 12-and-up who wants the vaccine but has not received their first dose can let their school know by Dec 3.

Pupils aged 12-15 will need to fill out a parental consent form.

Highland Council has said that they will continue to follow government guidelines on health and safety measures.

Students and parents are not required to register for the vaccine, and there are no plans for different rules for vaccinated or unvaccinated students.

Where are the campus vaccine clinics?

Culloden Academy notified parents of the opportunity earlier this week. Students who register by December can receive their first dose at school on December 13.

In Culloden Academy’s letter to parents, school officials said that schools are now part of the vaccine rollout for 12-17 year-olds.

The Highland Council and NHS Highland have not responded to say whether other schools will be offering on-campus vaccines, or whether school nurses will deliver the jabs themselves.

School nurses have continued to take on new responsibilities throughout the pandemic. Traditional paediatric vaccines – including flu, HPV, tetanus, diphtheria, polio and meningitis – already make up almost 75% of the working day for school nurses.

Highland Council currently employs 37 full- and part-time school nurses, with the hope of adding 11 more soon.

Do pupils have to get the vaccine?

There is still no requirement for pupils to receive the vaccine. Parents of pupils younger than 16 will need to complete a consent form in order to register their child. Older pupils do not need the form.

In their letter to parents, Culloden Academy leaders said that there are NHS materials relating to the vaccine available at the school.

The NHS recommends that anyone between the ages of 12-17 who recently tested positive for Covid-19 should wait 12 weeks before getting the vaccine.

When asked if there would be different rules or guidelines for vaccinated students, a Highland Council spokesperson said no.

The current Scottish Government guidelines do not differentiate between vaccinated and unvaccinated pupils.

