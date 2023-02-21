Spirit of Africa takes centre stage in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Spirit of Africa takes centre stage in Aberdeen

By Garrett Stell
February 21, 2023, 5:00 pm
Nick Little, Head of School, International School Aberdeen and Mavis Anagboso, Co-Founder of The Africulture Network, are announcing the launch of The Spirit of Africa exhibition in Aberdeen in April
Nick Little, Head of School, International School Aberdeen (ISA) and Mavis Anagboso, co-founder of The Africulture Network. Image: ISA

International School Aberdeen (ISA) is hosting and sponsoring a Spirit of Africa event to promote African heritage and cultural diversity.

Organisers say that The Spirit of Africa will be the first event of its kind in Aberdeen. It will feature the cuisine, music and art of both Africa and Scotland.

ISA is hosting the event in partnership with The Africulture Network, a group dedicated to strengthening Scotland’s cultural diversity by highlighting the historical connections between Scotland and Africa.

Spirit of Africa promises a ‘special’ evening for Aberdeen

Aberdeen has previously been recognised as Scotland’s most international city. The Africulture Network estimates that as many as one in four Granite City residents were born outside the country.

Mavis Anagboso, co-founder of The Africulture Network, described The Spirit of Africa as a unique celebration of African culture in Aberdeen.

“Africa has a lot of hidden gems buried in ancient history. The event will provide a forum, for both Africans and non-Africans, to learn about the traditions, talent, music and food of this great continent.

“We are thrilled to bring an event of this scale to Aberdeen to project our voices, our culture and our unique history.”

Landmark event for a landmark year

ISA recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. The Spirit of Africa is the latest event to mark the occasion.

Nick Little, head of school, said it was a privilege to host an event so closely aligned with the school’s ethos.

“As an international school, we are delighted to support an event that aligns with our mission to instil values of cross-culture acceptance, inclusion and respect.

“We encourage our students to become multi-cultural, self-aware and open-minded and we believe in the importance of promoting different cultures through our educational system.

International School Aberdeen marks its 50th year this year. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“Our diverse international community in Aberdeen is undeniably worth celebrating. The presence of so many talented artists and performers under one roof to celebrate the essence of Africa will be wonderful.”

The Aberdeen African choir and the cast of Shona the Musical will provide musical entertainment. The event will also include a performance by YolanDa Brown OBE. The award-winning saxophonist will play a mix of reggae, jazz and soul music.

Guests will also enjoy a fusion of African and Scottish cuisine throughout the evening. A presentation of African fashion with models showcasing a variety of clothing will close out the night.

Want to join The Spirit of African in Aberdeen?

Tickets are on sale now for The Spirit of Africa. The event will be held on Saturday April 29, in the Queen Elizabeth Theatre at ISA, from 6pm – 11pm.

Buy tickets or get in touch with The Africulture Network to learn more about attending or sponsoring a table.

