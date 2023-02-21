Spirit of Africa takes centre stage in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

International School Aberdeen (ISA) is hosting and sponsoring a Spirit of Africa event to promote African heritage and cultural diversity.

Organisers say that The Spirit of Africa will be the first event of its kind in Aberdeen. It will feature the cuisine, music and art of both Africa and Scotland.

ISA is hosting the event in partnership with The Africulture Network, a group dedicated to strengthening Scotland’s cultural diversity by highlighting the historical connections between Scotland and Africa.

Spirit of Africa promises a ‘special’ evening for Aberdeen

Aberdeen has previously been recognised as Scotland’s most international city. The Africulture Network estimates that as many as one in four Granite City residents were born outside the country.

Mavis Anagboso, co-founder of The Africulture Network, described The Spirit of Africa as a unique celebration of African culture in Aberdeen.

“Africa has a lot of hidden gems buried in ancient history. The event will provide a forum, for both Africans and non-Africans, to learn about the traditions, talent, music and food of this great continent.

“We are thrilled to bring an event of this scale to Aberdeen to project our voices, our culture and our unique history.”

Landmark event for a landmark year

ISA recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. The Spirit of Africa is the latest event to mark the occasion.

Nick Little, head of school, said it was a privilege to host an event so closely aligned with the school’s ethos.

“As an international school, we are delighted to support an event that aligns with our mission to instil values of cross-culture acceptance, inclusion and respect.

“We encourage our students to become multi-cultural, self-aware and open-minded and we believe in the importance of promoting different cultures through our educational system.

“Our diverse international community in Aberdeen is undeniably worth celebrating. The presence of so many talented artists and performers under one roof to celebrate the essence of Africa will be wonderful.”

The Aberdeen African choir and the cast of Shona the Musical will provide musical entertainment. The event will also include a performance by YolanDa Brown OBE. The award-winning saxophonist will play a mix of reggae, jazz and soul music.

Guests will also enjoy a fusion of African and Scottish cuisine throughout the evening. A presentation of African fashion with models showcasing a variety of clothing will close out the night.

Want to join The Spirit of African in Aberdeen?

Tickets are on sale now for The Spirit of Africa. The event will be held on Saturday April 29, in the Queen Elizabeth Theatre at ISA, from 6pm – 11pm.

Buy tickets or get in touch with The Africulture Network to learn more about attending or sponsoring a table.

