Robert Gordon’s College could make teachers redundant in savings blitz

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Robert Gordon’s College could make teachers redundant in savings blitz

By Nicola Sinclair
February 17, 2023, 5:00 pm
Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.
Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.

Robert Gordon’s College in Aberdeen has confirmed that teachers and support staff may lose their jobs as it battles escalating costs.

In a letter to parents, head of college Robin Macpherson said the financial crisis is presenting “ongoing challenges”.

As a result, the Aberdeen private school is looking at a range of cost-saving measures. These include reviewing energy use and reducing its teaching and support staff.

The college has already started making voluntary redundancies, and warned that compulsory job losses may follow. Mr Macpherson emphasised these would not affect the quality of pupils’ education.

The news was set out to parents in a letter seen by the P&J.

One Aberdeen parent said she is now reconsidering sending her child to the school.

Robert Gordon’s College ‘looking very carefully at budget’

A spokeswoman for Robert Gordon’s College said: “The cost-of-living crisis is affecting all schools. In response to increased costs from energy prices and inflation, we are looking very carefully at our budget and operating costs to ensure that we limit the impact on our families.

“The cost efficiencies we are investigating includes looking at resourcing levels across the college and a voluntary redundancy process.

“This will not lead to any reduction in the quality of education that Robert Gordon’s College offers its pupils, nor will it impact on the many public benefit activities that we undertake.”

Robert Gordon’s College Class of ’22 celebrating the end of the year. Image: Robert Gordon’s College.

The P&J understands that the school already had to increase its fees last summer.

Currently, the fees start at £9,615 a year in Primary One and rise to £14,960 in the senior phase. Nursery fees range from £6,000 to more than £15,000 depending on the hours attended.

Parents say they’re reconsidering applying

One concerned local parent wrote to the P&J, attaching a copy of the letter from Mr Macpherson.

She did not wish to be named, but said the letter made her reconsider whether to apply for the school. Other parents share her concerns, she said.

The letter in question refers to fees having increased last summer, and cost savings being one way to ensure fees don’t have to go up again.

It goes on to say that voluntary redundancies have already started, and compulsory redundancies may follow. The job losses affect both teaching and support staff.

Mr Macpherson states: “These measures are being taken to ensure that the college remains financially stable during the current economic climate. As well as looking at efficiencies, we are also actively exploring all opportunities to grow and diversify our revenue streams in the next five years.”

The college is holding information evenings on March 14 and 15 .

We know the sacrifices that our parents make to send their children to RGC.”

The letter continues: “I would like to make two things very clear to you all. Firstly, in making efficiencies we are not going to limit the quality of education being delivered to all of our pupils.

“Secondly, we want to change our business and operating models so that we make an independent education as affordable as we can, for as many parents as we can.

“We know the sacrifices that our parents make to send their children to RGC, and we want to ensure that we keep our fee level manageable for all of our parents.”

More from the Schools & Family team

‘Peedie but powerful’ island community eager for new head teacher

Highland Council welcomes big improvements in primary school literacy and numeracy but still trails national average

How do I help my child transition to secondary school?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Education

Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Friday February 17
Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.
Roads and schools hang in the balance as Highland Council sets out full risk…
Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.
'Saving the purse, and planet': Argyll and Bute Council launches school uniform recycling scheme
Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.
Nairn Academy career fair makes triumphant return
Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.
Highland Council agrees it's 'time to put our foot down' on education attainment
Moray Council is finding it difficult to return £80,000 to the estates of deceased health and social care clients.
Moray Council spends £260k on temporary classrooms that will not be used
Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.
Highland Council agrees overhaul to learning support funding
Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.
John the Jannie leaves Aberdeen school with 'happy tears' after 48 years of service
Support services for autistic children are stretched
Highland Council prepares to overhaul special schools admissions and ASL funding
Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.
Highland Council welcomes big improvements in primary school literacy and numeracy but still trails…

Most Read

1
yellow warning
Another weather warning for snow and ice issued by the Met Office for Highlands,…
2
Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.
Power cuts could last until Sunday after Storm Otto winds batter Aberdeenshire, Moray and…
3
Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.
Storm Otto LIVE: Power cuts and buildings evacuated as 120mph winds sweep across north…
4
Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.
Man, 42, charged after £500 cash stolen from pensioner outside Ellon bank
5
Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.
Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan emerges as new favourite for the Aberdeen job
6
Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.
IN FULL: The list of schools closed on Friday February 17
7
Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
8
Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.
We tried the new drive-thru at Marshall’s Farm Shop – here’s how it went…
9
Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.
Woman dies following collision involving car and lorry on the A9 near Tain
10
Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.
Stonehaven babysitter showed pornography to children as young as four

More from Press and Journal

Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.
Air and land search under way on Skye as concerns grow for missing John…
Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.
5 talking points as Anas Sarwar outlines life for Labour after Nicola Sturgeon
Breaking news logo
Union Street in Aberdeen closed after loose cladding is found hanging from a building
Iain MacGregor, RSE managing partner, with James Gibbs, HIE area manager at the RSE plant in Muir of Ord
Highlands jobs deluge as Ross-shire Engineering looks to create 500 new water treatment posts
Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.
Big Interview: Fiona Drouet is working to take positives from tragic death of her…
Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.
Woman horrified to discover ex-partner used Apple AirTag to secretly track her movements
Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.
Rising from the ashes: Beauly laundry business set to re-open after devastating blaze
Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.
Ross County defender Ben Purrington stepping up comeback following ankle injury
Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds sounds Hamilton warning ahead of double-header
Robert Gordon's College has written to parents warning of potential job losses at the school.
Richard Gordon: Aberdeen are right to play the waiting game in hunt for new…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented