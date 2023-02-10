Beloved Aberdeen educator says farewell after three decades of service

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Skene Square pupils and staff bid a fond farewell to Depute Head Teacher Belinda Findlay this week.

Colleagues said that they will miss Miss Findlay and her constant presence at the school.

A teacher might never know how much they’ve impacted a single student’s life. Every interaction goes beyond the classroom and touches a pupil’s family and future relationships.

Extend that impact over the course of a 34-year career at one school and it’s safe to say that Miss Findlay’s retirement won’t mark the end of her positive impact on the community.

But it does mean that many people will be sorry to see her move on.

Miss Findlay a valued member of Skene Square School

Miss Findlay spent the final three decades of her teaching career at Skene Square. She began her career in Blair Atholl, Perthshire.

This week, senior pupils at the school hosted a farewell event to thank Miss Findlay. They presented gifts and wished her well in retirement.

Fellow Depute Head Pamela Burney said that it was a fitting sendoff for a teacher who had given so much to her community.

“Miss Findlay has taught at the school for 34 years. She has been a very popular member of the school community.”

“She will be greatly missed by pupils, parents and colleagues.”

Read more from the Schools and Family team

Safer Internet Day: Ellon and Hazlehead pupils help launch national online safety project

Pounds for Primaries is back – with £15,000 to share between north-east schools

New Aberdeen Sports Village initiative for disadvantaged kids