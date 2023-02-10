Beloved Aberdeen educator says farewell after three decades of service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Beloved Aberdeen educator says farewell after three decades of service

By Garrett Stell
February 10, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 10, 2023, 5:03 pm
Depute Head Teacher Belinda Findlay said goodbye to pupils at Skene Square Primary School after 34 years. She is pictured with pupils, from left, Joe Murray, Iona Birse-Macqueen, Noor Bashan, Adam Foster and Magnus Hilton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Depute Head Teacher Belinda Findlay said goodbye to pupils at Skene Square Primary School after 34 years. She is pictured with pupils, from left, Joe Murray, Iona Birse-Macqueen, Noor Bashan, Adam Foster and Magnus Hilton. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Skene Square pupils and staff bid a fond farewell to Depute Head Teacher Belinda Findlay this week.

Colleagues said that they will miss Miss Findlay and her constant presence at the school.

A teacher might never know how much they’ve impacted a single student’s life. Every interaction goes beyond the classroom and touches a pupil’s family and future relationships.

Extend that impact over the course of a 34-year career at one school and it’s safe to say that Miss Findlay’s retirement won’t mark the end of her positive impact on the community.

But it does mean that many people will be sorry to see her move on.

Miss Findlay a valued member of Skene Square School

Miss Findlay spent the final three decades of her teaching career at Skene Square. She began her career in Blair Atholl, Perthshire.

This week, senior pupils at the school hosted a farewell event to thank Miss Findlay. They presented gifts and wished her well in retirement.

After working at Skene Square Primary for 34 years, Depute Head Teacher Belinda Findlay was treated to a royal sendoff this week. Senior pupils and staff gathered to present her with gifts, wish her well and thank her for her time at the school. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Fellow Depute Head Pamela Burney said that it was a fitting sendoff for a teacher who had given so much to her community.

“Miss Findlay has taught at the school for 34 years. She has been a very popular member of the school community.”

“She will be greatly missed by pupils, parents and colleagues.”

Safer Internet Day: Ellon and Hazlehead pupils help launch national online safety project

Pounds for Primaries is back – with £15,000 to share between north-east schools

New Aberdeen Sports Village initiative for disadvantaged kids

