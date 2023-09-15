Forres Academy concrete concerns: Gym halls and offices to be converted into temporary classrooms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forres Academy concrete concerns: Gym halls and offices to be converted into temporary classrooms

Moray Council is making changes to the building to try and reopen it to some teaching next week.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Wide shot of main entrance at Forres Academy with one person walking towards building.
Forres Academy has been closed today and yesterday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Gym halls and offices are being converted into temporary classrooms at Forres Academy in an attempt to reopen the buildings amidst concerns about “high risk” RAAC concrete.

The school has been closed today and yesterday after concerns were raised about reinforced autoclaved concrete.

Moray Council has now confirmed the buildings will remain closed again on Monday with pupils continuing to learn from home.

It is hoped adjustments to the social area, games halls and offices will allow a partial reopening on Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

The school is currently at about 74% occupancy, allowing some other classrooms to be used for other purposes.

Further assessments are due to be done before a decision to reopen all of the school on Thursday.

Forres Academy disruption to continue into October holidays

Moray Council hopes reconfiguring some of the rooms in the school will allow teaching for most subjects to resume.

However, some practical subjects will not resume until after the October holidays.

It is not known all the subjects are affected but initial concerns at the school centred on the science and art classrooms.

That area has now been widened to include the drama and music rooms, the whole of the first floor and two smaller areas on the ground floor, all of which have been closed.

Surveys have concluded that new supporting steel beams are needed to connect to existing metalwork in the building.

View of Forres Academy buildings with sign in foreground pointing to reception and car park.
There is no evidence of contractors carrying out work to the exterior of Forres Academy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson said council staff and contractors Fairhurst have been faced with “extremely challenging” circumstances.

She said: “I appreciate the uncertainty of what is happening and what the next few weeks will look like is difficult for many of us.

“I’m also a parent at the school and understand the need to plan ahead. I’m reassured that further communication will come from the school next week directly to parents setting out how the next few weeks will shape up.

“In the meantime I’d urge all parents and pupils to have a look at the information sent to them today, which goes a long way to answering a lot of the questions we know they have.”

  • Monday: School to remain closed to all pupils while work is done on temporary classrooms.
  • Tuesday: S4-S6 and ASN pupils in school. S1-3 continue with remote learning.
  • Wednesday: S1-3 and ASN pupils in school. S4-6 on college day or remote learning.
  • Thursday: Decision to be made about all pupils returning.

Concrete concerns across Scotland

Concerns about the potentially dangerous concrete at the Forres Academy classrooms were raised as part of a nationwide assessment of the RAAC material.

The concrete was commonly used in construction between the 1950s and 1990s but has a limited shelf life.

It has been linked to the collapse of a school roof in Kent in 2018.

Forres Academy is one of 40 schools in Scotland where the concrete has been found in classrooms.

However, the issue has also extended to NHS buildings and colleges. 

RAAC concrete: Buildings affected in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and Islands

Conversation